UFM Web UI Main Navigation Buttons
UFM software consists of several main web UI windows, accessible from a sidebar menu on the left side of the screen.
Navigator Tabs
Tab Icon
Description
Provides a summary view of the fabric status.
|
Provides a hierarchical topology view of the fabric.
|
Provides information on all fabric devices. This information is presented in a table format.
|
Provides information on all logical servers. This information is presented in a table format.
|
Provides information on the events & alarms generated by the system.
|
Enables establishing monitoring sessions on devices or ports.
|
Enables running and viewing fabric reports, UFM reports, and system logs. You can also back up UFM configuration files.
|
Provides information on all jobs created, as a result of UFM actions.
|
Enables configuring UFM server and UFM fabric settings, including events policy, device access, network management, subnet manager, and user management