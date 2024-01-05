NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.14.2
Upgrading UFM-SDN Appliance Software

The following figures describe various upgrade scenarios.

Legend

Legend-version-1-modificationdate-1704381970917-api-v2.jpg

UFM-SDN Appliance Standalone Upgrade Flow

UFM_SDN_Appliance_Standalone_Upgrade_Flow-version-1-modificationdate-1704381970573-api-v2.jpg

UFM-SDN Appliance High Availability Out-Of-Service Upgrade Flow

UFM_SDN_Appliance_High_Availability_Upgrade_Flow-version-1-modificationdate-1704381970240-api-v2.jpg

UFM-SDN Appliance High Availability External UFM-SM In-Service Upgrade Flow

UFM_SDN_Appliance_High_Availability_External_UFM_SM_In_Service_Upgrade_Flow-version-1-modificationdate-1704381969987-api-v2.jpg

To upgrade UFM-SDN Appliance software on your system:

image2019-6-17_11-54-1-version-1-modificationdate-1704381969580-api-v2.png

Obtain the available image (.img file) and place it on either a USB storage device or an ftp/scp server and follow the steps below.

High Availability Out-Of-Service Upgrade

  1. Stop UFM.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # no ufm start

    Alternatively, if external UFM-SM is available, run:

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm safe-stop

  2. Fetch the new software image.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # image fetch scp://<username>@192.168.10.125/var/www/html/<image_name>
Password ******
100.0%[############################################################]

  3. Install the new image.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # image install image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-x86_64-20121205-152024.img
Step 1 of 4: Verify Image
100.0%
[################################################################]
Step 2 of 4: Uncompress Image
100.0%
[################################################################]
Step 3 of 4: Create Filesystems
100.0%
[################################################################]
Step 4 of 4: Extract Image
100.0%
[################################################################]

  4. Set next boot location as the other slot.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # image boot next

  5. Save configuration. Run:

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # configuration write

  6. Reload UFM-SDN Appliance.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # reload

  7. Start UFM.

    ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm start

High Availability In-Service Upgrade

  1. Run on both master and standby:

    1. Fetch the new software image. Run:

       ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #  image fetch <download URL>

    2. Install the new image. Run:

       ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #  image install <image name>

    3. Set next boot location as the other slot. Run:

       ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #  image boot next

    4. Save the configuration changes. Run:

       ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) #  configuration write

  2. Reload the standby UFM-SDN Appliance. Run:

    ufm-appliance [ ha-standby ] (config) # reload

  3. Once the standby is up and running, reload the master UFM-SDN Appliance. Run:

     ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # reload

    As a result, a failover will occur from the master node to the standby node.

