Appendix – SM Partitions.conf File Format

OpenSM Partition configuration =============================== The default partition will be created by OpenSM unconditionally even when partition configuration file does not exist or cannot be accessed. The default partition has P_Key value 0x7fff. OpenSM's port will always have full membership in default partition. All other end ports will have full membership if the partition configuration file is not found or cannot be accessed, or limited membership if the file exists and can be accessed but there is no rule for the Default partition. Effectively, this amounts to the same as if one of the following rules below appear in the partition configuration file: In the case of no rule for the Default partition: Default=0x7fff : ALL=limited, SELF=full ; In the case of no partition configuration file or file cannot be accessed: Default=0x7fff : ALL=full ; File Format =========== Comments: Line content followed after \'#\' character is comment and ignored by parser. General file format: <Partition Definition>:[<newline>]<Partition Properties>; Partition Definition: [PartitionName][=PKey][,ipoib_bc_flags][,defmember=full|limited] PartitionName - string, will be used with logging. When omitted empty string will be used. PKey - P_Key value for this partition. Only low 15 bits will be used. When omitted will be autogenerated. ipoib_bc_flags - used to indicate/specify IPoIB capability of this partition. defmember=full|limited - specifies default membership for port guid list. Default is limited. ipoib_bc_flags: ipoib_flag|[mgroup_flag]* ipoib_flag - indicates that this partition may be used for IPoIB, as a result the IPoIB broadcast group will be created with the flags given, if any. Partition Properties: [<Port list>|<MCast Group>]* | <Port list> Port list: <Port Specifier>[,<Port Specifier>] Port Specifier: <PortGUID>[=[full|limited]] PortGUID - GUID of partition member EndPort. Hexadecimal numbers should start from 0x, decimal numbers are accepted too. full or limited - indicates full or limited membership for this port. When omitted (or unrecognized) limited membership is assumed. MCast Group: mgid=gid[,mgroup_flag]*<newline> - gid specified is verified to be a Multicast address IP groups are verified to match the rate and mtu of the broadcast group. The P_Key bits of the mgid for IP groups are verified to either match the P_Key specified in by "Partition Definition" or if they are 0x0000 the P_Key will be copied into those bits. mgroup_flag: rate=<val> - specifies rate for this MC group (default is 3 (10GBps)) mtu=<val> - specifies MTU for this MC group (default is 4 (2048)) sl=<val> - specifies SL for this MC group (default is 0) scope=<val> - specifies scope for this MC group (default is 2 (link local)). Multiple scope settings are permitted for a partition. NOTE: This overwrites the scope nibble of the specified mgid. Furthermore specifying multiple scope settings will result in multiple MC groups being created. qkey=<val> - specifies the Q_Key for this MC group (default: 0x0b1b for IP groups, 0 for other groups) WARNING: changing this for the broadcast group may break IPoIB on client nodes!!! tclass=<val> - specifies tclass for this MC group (default is 0) FlowLabel=<val> - specifies FlowLabel for this MC group (default is 0) newline: '

' Note that values for rate, mtu, and scope, for both partitions and multicast groups, should be specified as defined in the IBTA specification (for example, mtu=4 for 2048). There are several useful keywords for PortGUID definition: - 'ALL' means all end ports in this subnet. - 'ALL_CAS' means all Channel Adapter end ports in this subnet. - 'ALL_SWITCHES' means all Switch end ports in this subnet. - 'ALL_ROUTERS' means all Router end ports in this subnet. - 'SELF' means subnet manager's port. Empty list means no ports in this partition. Notes: ----- White space is permitted between delimiters ('=', ',',':',';'). PartitionName does not need to be unique, PKey does need to be unique. If PKey is repeated then those partition configurations will be merged and first PartitionName will be used (see also next note). It is possible to split partition configuration in more than one definition, but then PKey should be explicitly specified (otherwise different PKey values will be generated for those definitions). Examples: -------- Default=0x7fff : ALL, SELF=full ; Default=0x7fff : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full, SELF=full ; NewPartition , ipoib : 0x123456=full, 0x3456789034=limited, 0x2134af2306 ; YetAnotherOne = 0x300 : SELF=full ; YetAnotherOne = 0x300 : ALL=limited ; ShareIO = 0x80 , defmember=full : 0x123451, 0x123452; # 0x123453, 0x123454 will be limited ShareIO = 0x80 : 0x123453, 0x123454, 0x123455=full; # 0x123456, 0x123457 will be limited ShareIO = 0x80 : defmember=limited : 0x123456, 0x123457, 0x123458=full; ShareIO = 0x80 , defmember=full : 0x123459, 0x12345a; ShareIO = 0x80 , defmember=full : 0x12345b, 0x12345c=limited, 0x12345d; # multicast groups added to default Default=0x7fff,ipoib: mgid=ff12:401b::0707,sl=1 # random IPv4 group mgid=ff12:601b::16 # MLDv2-capable routers mgid=ff12:401b::16 # IGMP mgid=ff12:601b::2 # All routers mgid=ff12::1,sl=1,Q_Key=0xDEADBEEF,rate=3,mtu=2 # random group ALL=full; Note: ---- The following rule is equivalent to how OpenSM used to run prior to the partition manager: Default=0x7fff,ipoib:ALL=full;