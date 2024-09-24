CPU Affinity on UFM-SDN Appliance

To execute major processes on the system (UFM, SM, SHARP, Telemetry), sub and multi-threaded processes are run on the system.

In order to increase UFM's efficiency, the number of context-switches is reduced. When each major CPU is isolated, users can decrease the number of context-switches, and the performance is optimized.

The CPU affinity of these major processes is configured in the following two levels:

Level 1- The major processes initiation.

Level 2- Preceding initiation of the model's main subprocesses.

According to user configuration, each process is assigned with affinity.

For using this feature,