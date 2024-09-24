The Fabric Validation tab displays the fabric validation tests and gives the ability to run the test and receive/view the summary as a job output. Summary of the job contains all errors and warnings that were found during the test execution.

Test Description Check Lids Checks for bad lids. Possible lid errors are: zero lid

lid duplication Check Links Checks for connectivity issues where all ports connected are not in the same state (active) Check Subnet Manager Checks for errors related to subnet manager. Possible SM errors are: Failed to get SMInfo Mad

SM Not Found

SM Not Correct (master SM with wrong priority)

Many master SMs exists Check Duplicate Nodes Checks for duplications in nodes description Check Duplicate Guids Checks for GUIDs duplications Check Routing Checks for failures in getting routing MADs Check Link Speed Checks for errors related to link speed. Possible link speed errors are: Different speed between ports

Wrong configuration – 'enable' not part of the 'supported'

Unexpected speed Check Link Width Checks for errors related to link width. Possible link width errors are: Different width between ports

Wrong configuration – 'enable' not part of the 'supported'

Unexpected width Check Partition Key Checks for errors related to PKey. Possible PKey errors are: Failed to get Pkey Tables

Mismatching pkeys between ports Check Temperature Checks for failure in getting temperature sensing. Check Cables Checks for errors related to cables. Possible cable errors are: This device does not support cable info capability

Failed to get cable information (provides a reason) Check Effective BER Checks that the Effective BER does not exceed the threshold Dragonfly Topology Validation Validate if the topology is Dragonfly SHARP Fabric Validation Checks for SHARP Configurations in the fabric Tree Topology Validation Checks if the fabric is a tree topology Socket Direct Mode Reporting Presents the inventory of fabric HCAs that are using socket direct

To run a specific test, click the play button. The job will be displayed once completed.

Note The job will also be displayed in the Jobs window.

Some validation tests contain data related to devices or ports like device GUID and port GUID.

Depending on that information a context menu for each related device/port can be shown.