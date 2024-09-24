NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.14.6-4 LTS (2023 LTS U5)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.14.6-4 LTS (2023 LTS U5)  Installation Notes

On This Page

Installation Notes

Supported Devices

Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested Firmware Version

NDR switches

  • MQM9790

31.2010.6102

HDR switches

  • MQM8790

27.2010.6102

EDR switches

  • SB7790

  • SB7890

15.2010.5108

Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested OS Version

NDR switches

  • MQM9700

MLNX-OS 3.11.1014

HDR switches

  • MQ8700

  • MCS8500

  • TQ8100-HS2F

  • TQ8200-HS2F

MLNX-OS 3.11.1014

EDR switches

  • SB7700

  • SB7780

  • SB7800

  • CS7500

  • CS7510

  • CS7520

MLNX-OS 3.10.5002

Note

UFM-SDN Appliance no longer supports the following QDR switches management over SNMP, which means that the internal modules of these switches, such as fans, power supply, etc., will not be discovered by UFM. In addition, health events for such modules will not be triggered by UFM:

  • Grid Director™ 4036

  • Grid Director™ 4036E

  • Grid Director™ 4200

  • Grid Director™ 4700

Note

For supported HCAs per MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.

System Requirements

UFM GUI Client Requirements

The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:

Platform

Details

Browser

Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari

Memory

  • Minimum: 8 GB

  • Recommended: 16 GB

MFT Package Version

Platform

Details

MFT

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.26.1-6

UFM SM Version

Platform

Type and Version

SM

UFM package includes SM version 5.17.1

Note

Assuming the SM is connected to the production cluster, it can handle any events (IB traps) coming from the fabric that is being built; such events should not affect the routing on the production cluster. If events occurred in the production cluster, the routing could be changed.

However, NVIDIA recommends isolating fabric sections to allow faster bring-ups, faster troubleshooting and misconfiguration avoidance that can cause routing errors. Isolation provides clearer SM and CollectX logs, avoiding warnings/errors from masking real production issues.


UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version

Platform

Type and Version

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.5.2

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 24, 2024
content here