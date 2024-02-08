Appendix - Managed Switches Configuration Info Persistency

UFM uses a periodic system information-pulling mechanism to query managed switches inventory data. The inventory information is saved in local JSON files for persistency and tracking of managed switches' status.

Upon UFM start up, UFM loads the saved JSON files to present them to the end user via REST API or UFM WEB UI.

After UFM startup is completed, UFM pulls all managed switches data and updates the JSON file and the UFM model periodically (the interval is configurable). In addition, the JSON files are part of UFM system dump.

The following parameters allow configuration of the feature via gv.cfg fie: