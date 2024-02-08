Bug Fixes in This Release

NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.15.0
Ref #

Description

3752196

Description: Intermittent UFM REST API Failures

Keywords: REST API, Failure

Discovered in Release: 4.14.1

3747086

Description: Calling sh ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status causes error

Keywords: managed-switch, auto-provisioning

Discovered in Release: 4.14.0

3773902

Description: fixed the issue in congestion control, where cc-policy.conf file remains unchanged following the upgrade of the container version ( with no changes made by the user)

Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container

Discovered in Release: 4.15.0
