Bug Fixes in This Release
|
Ref #
|
Description
|
3752196
|
Description: Intermittent UFM REST API Failures
|
Keywords: REST API, Failure
|
Discovered in Release: 4.14.1
|
3747086
|
Description: Calling sh ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status causes error
|
Keywords: managed-switch, auto-provisioning
|
Discovered in Release: 4.14.0
|
3773902
|
Description: fixed the issue in congestion control, where cc-policy.conf file remains unchanged following the upgrade of the container version ( with no changes made by the user)
|
Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container
|
Discovered in Release: 4.15.0