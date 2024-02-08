Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Syslog Streaming
|
Added the option for setting UFM syslog streaming facility. For more information, refer to Configuring Syslog.
|
Switch Cables REST API
|
Added the option to query specific switch cables (using Ports API).
|
Switch Power Information
|
Added support for switch and modules power usage data in UFM telemetry and REST API. For more information, refer to Devices Window and Inventory Window.
|
UFM Data Streaming
|
Added the ability to change the UFM Data streaming log facility. For more information, refer to Configuring Syslog and Configuring UFM Logging.
|
SM Settings
|
Changed the default maximal number of VLs to 2 (VL0 – VL1). For more information, refer to Appendix – UFM Subnet Manager Default Properties.
|
Cable Management
|
Added support for showing transceiver information for downed links. For more information, refer to Cables Window and Network Map.
|
Congestion Control
|
Added support for SM congestion control settings. For more information, refer to Appendix - OpenSM Configuration Files for Congestion Control.
|
Secondary Telemetry
|
Added the secondary_slvl_support flag and information on the default counters and added Secondary Telemetry Exposing IPv6 Counters. For more information, refer to Secondary Telemetry.
|
MLNX_OFED Package
|
Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version to v23.10-1.1.9.0.
|
Plugins
|
Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin: Added support for event on PF indicating a QP closing with error on any other GVMI/VF. For more information, refer to Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin.
|
PDR Deterministic Plugin: Updated instructions. For more information, refer to PDR Deterministic Plugin
|
GNMI-Telemetry Plugin: Added gNMI telemetry streaming support (supporting secured mode streaming). For more information, refer to GNMI-Telemetry Plugin.
|
NDT Plugin (Subnet Merger): Added the option to validate the extended fabric using cable validation tool. For more information, refer to the NDT Plugin.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:
UFM Appliance Gen1
NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead
The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0 (July release) and onwards
Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v4.11.0
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER