Changes and New Features

Added the option for setting UFM syslog streaming facility. For more information, refer to Configuring Syslog .

Added the option to query specific switch cables (using Ports API).

Added support for switch and modules power usage data in UFM telemetry and REST API​. For more information, refer to Devices Window and Inventory Window .

Added the ability to change the UFM Data streaming log facility. For more information, refer to Configuring Syslog and Configuring UFM Logging .

Changed the default maximal number of VLs to 2 (VL0 – VL1)​. For more information, refer to Appendix – UFM Subnet Manager Default Properties .

Added support for showing transceiver information for downed links. For more information, refer to Cables Window and Network Map .

Added support for SM congestion control settings. For more information, refer to Appendix - OpenSM Configuration Files for Congestion Control .

Added the secondary_slvl_support flag and information on the default counters and added Secondary Telemetry Exposing IPv6 Counters . For more information, refer to Secondary Telemetry .

Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin: Added support for event on PF indicating a QP closing with error on any other GVMI/VF. For more information, refer to Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin .

PDR Deterministic Plugin: Updated instructions. For more information, refer to PDR Deterministic Plugin

GNMI-Telemetry Plugin: Added gNMI telemetry streaming support ​(supporting secured mode streaming). For more information, refer to GNMI-Telemetry Plugin .