Configuring UFM-SDN Appliance with External UFM-SMs

The main UFM®-SDN Appliance should be set to Standalone with external Sms or with High Availability external SMs (see “High Availability” on page 27). External UFM SM requires additional UFM-SDN Appliance configured in sm-only mode.

Adding External SMs provides additional Subnet Managers for failover. Moreover, it enables UFM®-SDN Appliance upgrade without fabric downtime (In-service upgrade).

While the main UFM-SDN Appliance is running, it synchronizes the SMs configuration files on all the external SMs. If the main UFM-SDN Appliance fails (or stops for maintenance operations) an External SM takes mastership and manages the fabric until the main UFM-SDN Appliance resumes operation.

UFM HA with Additional External SMs