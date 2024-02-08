Installation Notes

Warning

Assuming the SM is connected to the production cluster, it can handle any events (IB traps) coming from the fabric that is being built; such events should not affect the routing on the production cluster. If events occurred in the production cluster, the routing could be changed.

However, NVIDIA recommends isolating fabric sections to allow faster bring-ups, faster troubleshooting and misconfiguration avoidance that can cause routing errors. Isolation provides clearer SM and CollectX logs, avoiding warnings/errors from masking real production issues.