Main Functionality Modules
UFM’s central dashboard provides a one-view fabric-wide status view. The dashboard shows fabric utilization status, performance metrics, fabric-wide events, and fabric health alerts.
The dashboard enables you to efficiently monitor the fabric from a single screen and serves as a starting point for event or metric exploration.
In the Design view you can define the fabric logical model on which UFM bases configuration of the fabric. The correlation of all UFM functionality to the logical model enables simple and quick fabric configuration, easy change management and business oriented analysis as follows:
Monitored data and fabric events are correlated to the logical model.
Fabric and host configuration is performed according to the logical model.
Performance optimization is derived from the logical model.
UFM discovers the devices on the fabric and populates the views with the discovered entities. In the physical view of the fabric, you can view the physical fabric topology, model the data center floor, and manage all the physical-oriented events.
UFM provides the ability to centrally access switches and hosts, and perform maintenance tasks such as firmware and software upgrade, shutdown and restart.
UFM includes an advanced granular monitoring engine that provides real time access to switch and server data. Fabric and device health, traffic information and fabric utilization are collected, aggregated and turned into meaningful information.
In-depth fabric configuration can be performed from the Settings view, such as routing algorithm selection and access credentials.
The Event Policy Table, one of the major components of the Configuration view, enables you to define threshold-based alerts on a variety of counters and fabric events. The fabric administrator or recipient of the alerts can quickly identify potential errors and failures, and actively act to solve them.
The Logging view enables you to view detailed logs and alarms that are filtered and sorted by category, providing visibility into traffic and device events as well as into UFM server activity history.
In the event of a failover, when the primary (active) UFM®-SDN Appliance goes down or is disconnected from the fabric, UFM's High Availability (HA) capability allows for a secondary (standby) UFM®-SDN Appliance to immediately and seamlessly take over fabric management tasks. Failovers are handled seamlessly and are transparent to both the user and the applications running in the fabric. UFM’s High Availability capability, when combined with Mellanox's High Availability switching solutions allows for non-disruptive operation of complex and demanding data center environments.