Bug Fixes History
Ref. #
Description
Rev 4.15.0
3752196
Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures
Keywords: REST API, Failure
Discovered in Release: 4.14.1
3747086
Description: Calling sh ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status causes error
Keywords: Fixed managed-switch, auto-provisioning
Discovered in Release: 4.14.0
Rev 4.14.1
3670183
Description: Monitoring endpoint not returning counters for an active interface
Keywords: Monitoring, Active Interface, Counters
Discovered in release: v4.14..0
3670182
Description: Inconsistent port format type returned from the UFM
Keywords: Inconsistent, Port, Format Type
Discovered in release: v4.13.1
3666944
Description: Port auto isolation failed to activate when a port consistently exhibited a high Symbol BER (1e-7)
Keywords: Port Auto Isolation, Symbol BER
Discovered in release: v4.13.1
3665316
Description: The UFM REST API endpoint
Keywords: Ports REST API, Port State
Discovered in release: v4.13.1
3604194
Description: UFM Fabric Validation "
Keywords: Fabric Validation,
Discovered in release: v4.12.2
Rev 4.14.0
3644553
Description: When querying the ports, adding a
Keywords: Ports, Query,
Discovered in release: v4.13.0
3604212
Description: Broken UFM REST API
Keywords: REST API
Discovered in release: v4.12.1
3604183
Description: UFM error interpretation
Keywords: Error, Interpretation
Discovered in release: v4.13.1
3587849
Description: OpenSM restart when backup UFM loses power
Keywords: OpenSM, Restart
Discovered in release: v4.8.0
3577427
Description: UFM REST API returns wrong model for NDR unmanaged switch
Keywords: Unmanaged Switch, NDR, REST API
Discovered in release: v4.12.1
3575882
Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down
Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down
Discovered in release: v4.12.1
3628421
Description: UFM timezone issue
Keywords: Timezone
Discovered in release: v4.13.1
Rev 4.13.1
3590777
Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.
Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump
Discovered in release: 4.13.0
3461058
Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance
Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate
Discovered in Release: 4.12.0
3383916
Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption
Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality
Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21
3375414
Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard
Keywords: UI Dashboard
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3342713
Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry
Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3457714
Description: The Subnet Merger function in the NDT plugin is not supported in UFM Appliance.
Keywords: UFM Subnet Merger; Plugin
Discovered in Release: 4.11.0
3361160
Description: Fixed UFM long upgrade time due to a large historical Telemetry database file
Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3268270
Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization
Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3338600
Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side
Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3276163
Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent
Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3268270
Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization
Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3338600
Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side
Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3276163
Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent
Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3266866
Description: Failure to collect system dump for unmanaged switch
Keywords: System Dump; Unmanaged Switch
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0