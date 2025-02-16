NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.15.0-5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.15.0-5  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Ref. #

Description

Rev 4.15.0

3752196

Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures

Keywords: REST API, Failure

Discovered in Release: 4.14.1

3747086

Description: Calling sh ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status causes error

Keywords: Fixed managed-switch, auto-provisioning

Discovered in Release: 4.14.0

Rev 4.14.1

3670183

Description: Monitoring endpoint not returning counters for an active interface

Keywords: Monitoring, Active Interface, Counters

Discovered in release: v4.14..0

3670182

Description: Inconsistent port format type returned from the UFM

Keywords: Inconsistent, Port, Format Type

Discovered in release: v4.13.1

3666944

Description: Port auto isolation failed to activate when a port consistently exhibited a high Symbol BER (1e-7)

Keywords: Port Auto Isolation, Symbol BER

Discovered in release: v4.13.1

3665316

Description: The UFM REST API endpoint /ufmRest/resources/ports provide inaccurate port state information

Keywords: Ports REST API, Port State

Discovered in release: v4.13.1

3604194

Description: UFM Fabric Validation "CheckPortCounters" failure

Keywords: Fabric Validation, CheckPortCounters

Discovered in release: v4.12.2

Rev 4.14.0

3644553

Description: When querying the ports, adding a cable_info=true as an argument will give cable information per port

Keywords: Ports, Query, cable_info=true

Discovered in release: v4.13.0

3604212

Description: Broken UFM REST API

Keywords: REST API

Discovered in release: v4.12.1

3604183

Description: UFM error interpretation

Keywords: Error, Interpretation

Discovered in release: v4.13.1

3587849

Description: OpenSM restart when backup UFM loses power

Keywords: OpenSM, Restart

Discovered in release: v4.8.0

3577427

Description: UFM REST API returns wrong model for NDR unmanaged switch

Keywords: Unmanaged Switch, NDR, REST API

Discovered in release: v4.12.1

3575882

Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down

Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down

Discovered in release: v4.12.1

3628421

Description: UFM timezone issue

Keywords: Timezone

Discovered in release: v4.13.1

Rev 4.13.1

3590777

Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.

Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump

Discovered in release: 4.13.0

3461058

Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance

Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate

Discovered in Release: 4.12.0

3383916

Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption

Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality

Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21

3375414

Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard

Keywords: UI Dashboard

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3342713

Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry

Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3457714

Description: The Subnet Merger function in the NDT plugin is not supported in UFM Appliance.

Keywords: UFM Subnet Merger; Plugin

Discovered in Release: 4.11.0

3361160

Description: Fixed UFM long upgrade time due to a large historical Telemetry database file

Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3268270

Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization

Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3338600

Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side

Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3276163

Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent

Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3268270

Description: Show managed switches inventory data (Sysinfo) immediately after UFM initialization

Keywords: Managed Switches, Inventory, Sysinfo

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3338600

Description: Fixed UFM UI lockdown by adding protection to the failed path on backend side

Keywords: UFM UI, lockdown

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3276163

Description: Fixed remote syslog configuration in UFM Web UI to be persistent

Keywords: Remote Syslog, Web UI

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3266866

Description: Failure to collect system dump for unmanaged switch

Keywords: System Dump; Unmanaged Switch

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 16, 2025
content here