NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.15.0-5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.15.0-5  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.

Note

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.

Note

The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

Feature

Description

Syslog Streaming

Added the option for setting UFM syslog streaming facility. For more information, refer to Configuring Syslog.

Switch Cables REST API

Added the option to query specific switch cables (using Ports API).

Switch Power Information

Added support for switch and modules power usage data in UFM telemetry and REST API​. For more information, refer to Devices Window and Inventory Window.

UFM Data Streaming

Added the ability to change the UFM Data streaming log facility. For more information, refer to Configuring Syslog and Configuring UFM Logging.

SM Settings

Changed the default maximal number of VLs to 2 (VL0 – VL1)​. For more information, refer to Appendix – UFM Subnet Manager Default Properties

Cable Management

Added support for showing transceiver information for downed links. For more information, refer to Cables Window and Network Map.

Congestion Control

Added support for SM congestion control settings. For more information, refer to Appendix - OpenSM Configuration Files for Congestion Control.

Secondary Telemetry

Added the secondary_slvl_support flag and information on the default counters . For more information, refer to Secondary Telemetry.

MLNX_OFED Package

Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version to v23.10-1.1.9.0.

Plugins

Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin: Added support for event on PF indicating a QP closing with error on any other GVMI/VF. For more information, refer to Packet Mirroring Collector (PMC) Plugin.

PDR Deterministic Plugin: Updated instructions. For more information, refer to PDR Deterministic Plugin.

GNMI-Telemetry Plugin: Added gNMI telemetry streaming support ​(supporting secured mode streaming). For more information, refer to GNMI-Telemetry Plugin.

NDT Plugin (Subnet Merger): Added the option to validate the extended fabric using cable validation tool. For more information, refer to the NDT Plugin.

Note

The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:

  • UFM Appliance Gen1

  • NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration

  • UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)

  • Logical server auditing

  • The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead

  • The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version 6.14.0 (July release) and onwards

  • Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v4.11.0

  • Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 16, 2025
content here