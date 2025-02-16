Changing UFM Running Mode

Run UFM in Monitoring mode while running concurrent instances of Subnet Manager on Mellanox switches. Monitoring and event management capabilities are enabled in this mode. UFM non-monitoring features such as provisioning and performance optimization are disabled in this mode.

The following table describes whether features are enabled or disabled in Monitoring mode.

Features Enabled/Disabled in Monitoring Mode

Feature Enabled/Disabled in Monitoring Mode Fabric Discovery Enabled Topology Map Enabled Fabric Dashboard Enabled Fabric Monitoring Enabled Alerts and Thresholds (inc. SNMP traps) Enabled Fabric Logical Model Enabled Device Management Enabled Subnet Manager and plugins Disabled Subnet Manager Configuration Disabled Automatic Fabric Partitioning Disabled Central Device Management Disabled Quality of Service Disabled Failover (High Availability mode) Disabled Traffic Aware Routing Algorithm Disabled Fabric Collective Accelerator (FCA) Disabled Integration with Schedulers Disabled Unhealthy Ports Disabled

In Monitoring mode, UFM periodically discovers the fabric and updates the topology maps and database.

For Monitoring mode, connect UFM to the fabric using port ib0 only. The fabric must have a subnet manager (SM) running on it (on another UFM, HBSM, or switch SM).

Note When UFM is running in Monitoring mode, the internal OpenSM is not sensitive to changes in OpenSM configuration (opensm.conf).

Note When running in Monitoring mode, the following parameters are automatically overwritten in the conf/opensm/opensm_mon.conf file on startup: event_plugin_name osmufmpi

event_plugin_options --vendinfo -m 0 Any other configuration is not valid for Monitoring mode.

Stop the UFM service. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # no ufm start Change the UFM mode. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm mode mon (Optional) In the conf/gv.cfg configuration file: If desired, change mon_mode_discovery_period (the default is 60 seconds)

Set reset_mode to no_reset It is recommend to use this setting when running multiple instances of UFM so that each port counter is not reset by different UFM instances. For more information, see Resetting Physical Port Counters. Start the UFM service. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm start The running mode is set to Monitoring, and the frequency of fabric discovery is updated according to the setting of mon_mode_discovery_period.

Note that a monitor icon will appear at the top of the navigation bar indicating that monitoring mode is enabled: