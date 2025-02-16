Device Access

NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.15.0-5
You can configure default access parameters for remote administration via the following protocols:

  • Switch/Server SSH – allows you to define the SSH parameters to open an SSH session on your device

  • IPMI – allows you to set the IPMI parameters to open an IPMI session on your device for remote power control

  • HTTP – allows you to define the HTTP parameters to open an HTTP session on your device

    Default credentials are applicable to all switches and servers in the fabric.

    Note

    The default SSH (CLI) switch credentials match the Grid Director series switch. To change the credentials for IS5030/IS5035 edit the [SSH_Switch] section in the gv.cfg file.

Define access parameters for the remote user as described in the following table.

Site Access Credential Parameters

Parameter

Description

User

The name of the user allowed remote access.

Password

Enter the user password.

Confirmation

Re-enter the password.

Port

Each communication protocol has a default port for connection. You can modify the port number, if required.

Timeout

Each communication protocol has a default timeout, i.e. the maximum time, in seconds, to wait for a response from the peer. You can modify the timeout, if required.
