Through Fabric Health tab, you can create reports that run a series of checks on the fabric.

Each check that is run for a report triggers a corresponding event. Events are also triggered when a report starts and ends. For more information, see Events & Alarms.

To run a new report, do the following:

Click “Run New Report." Select the desired fabric health checks to run in the Fabric Health Report window and click “Run Report."

Results will be displayed automatically:

The report displays, the following:

A report summary table of the errors and warnings generated by the report.

A fabric summary of the devices and ports in the fabric.

Details of the results of each check run by the report.

You can expand the view of each check or expand the view of all checks at once by clicking “Expand All."

To view only the errors of the report results, click the "Show Problems Only" checkbox.

The following table describes the checks included in the report.

Fabric Health Report Checks