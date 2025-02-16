Fabric Validation Tab
The Fabric Validation tab displays the fabric validation tests and gives the ability to run the test and receive/view the summary as a job output. Summary of the job contains all errors and warnings that were found during the test execution.
Test
Description
Check Lids
Checks for bad lids. Possible lid errors are:
Check Links
Checks for connectivity issues where all ports connected are not in the same state (active)
Check Subnet Manager
Checks for errors related to subnet manager. Possible SM errors are:
Check Duplicate Nodes
Checks for duplications in nodes description
Check Duplicate Guids
Checks for GUIDs duplications
Check Routing
Checks for failures in getting routing MADs
Check Link Speed
Checks for errors related to link speed. Possible link speed errors are:
Check Link Width
Checks for errors related to link width. Possible link width errors are:
Check Partition Key
Checks for errors related to PKey. Possible PKey errors are:
Check Temperature
Checks for failure in getting temperature sensing.
Check Cables
Checks for errors related to cables. Possible cable errors are:
Check Effective BER
Checks that the Effective BER does not exceed the threshold
Dragonfly Topology Validation
Validate if the topology is Dragonfly
SHARP Fabric Validation
Checks for SHARP Configurations in the fabric
Tree Topology Validation
Checks if the fabric is a tree topology
Socket Direct Mode Reporting
Presents the inventory of fabric HCAs that are using socket direct
To run a specific test, click the play button. The job will be displayed once completed.
The job will also be displayed in the Jobs window.
Some validation tests contain data related to devices or ports like device GUID and port GUID.
Depending on that information a context menu for each related device/port can be shown.
I f the data i s related to a port the context menu will contain both port and device options .