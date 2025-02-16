On This Page
Installation Notes
Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches
Type
Model
Latest Tested Firmware Version
NDR switches
31.2012.1068
HDR switches
27.2012.1010
EDR switches
15.2010.5108
Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches
Type
Model
Latest Tested OS Version
NDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.11.1014
HDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.11.1014
EDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.10.5002
UFM-SDN Appliance no longer supports the following QDR switches management over SNMP, which means that the internal modules of these switches, such as fans, power supply, etc., will not be discovered by UFM. In addition, health events for such modules will not be triggered by UFM:
Grid Director™ 4036
Grid Director™ 4036E
Grid Director™ 4200
Grid Director™ 4700
For supported HCAs per MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
UFM GUI Client Requirements
The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:
Platform
Details
Browser
Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari
Memory
MFT Package Version
Platform
Details
MFT
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.27.0-83.
UFM SM Version
Platform
Type and Version
SM
UFM package includes SM version 5.18.0
Assuming the SM is connected to the production cluster, it can handle any events (IB traps) coming from the fabric that is being built; such events should not affect the routing on the production cluster. If events occurred in the production cluster, the routing could be changed.
However, NVIDIA recommends isolating fabric sections to allow faster bring-ups, faster troubleshooting and misconfiguration avoidance that can cause routing errors. Isolation provides clearer SM and CollectX logs, avoiding warnings/errors from masking real production issues.
UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version
Platform
Type and Version
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.6.0