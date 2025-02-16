Inventory Window

NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.15.0-5
Provides a list of all modules in UFM. For more information, see Device’s Inventory Tab.

image-2024-1-30_10-24-7-version-1-modificationdate-1739721584514-api-v2.png

