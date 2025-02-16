Known Issues History
Ref. #
Issue
Rev 4.15.0
3775405
Description: : Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)
Keywords: Empty folder, temporary, /tmp
Workaround: Change instances_sessions_compatibility_interval parameter in conf/gv.cfg to 30 minutes
Discovered in Release: v4.14.0
Rev 4.14.0
3560659
Description: Modifying the
Keywords:
Workaround: UFM needs to be restarted twice in order for the changes to take effect.
Discovered in Release: v4.14.0
3729822
Description: The Logs API temporarily returns an empty response when SM log file contains messages from both previous year (2023) and current year (2024).
Keywords: Logs API, Empty response, Logs file
Workaround: N/A (issue will be automatically resolved after the problematic SM log file, which include messages from 2023 and 2024 years, will be rotated)
Discovered in Release: v4.14.0
Rev 4.13.0
N/A
Description: Execution of UFM Fabric Health Report (via UFM Web UI / REST API) will trigger ibdiagnet to use SLRG register which might cause some of the Switch and HCA's firmware to stuck and cause the HCA's ports to stay at "Init" state.
Keywords: Fabric Health Report, SLRG register, "Init" state, Switch, HCA
Discovered in Release: 4.13.0
3538640
Description: Fixed ALM plugin log rotate function
Keywords: ALM, Plugin, Log rotate
Discovered in Release: 4.12.1
3532191
Description: Fixed UFM hanging (database is locked) after corrective restart of UFM health.
Keywords: Hanging, Database, Locked
Discovered in Release: 4.12.1
3555583
Description: Resolved REST API links inability to return hostname for computer nodes
Keywords: REST API, Links, Hostname, Computer Nodes
Discovered in Release: 4.11.1
3547517
Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk
Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty
Discovered in Release: 4.10.0
3546178
Description: Fixed SHARP jobs failure when SHARP reservation feature is enabled
Keywords: SHARP, Jobs, Reservation
Discovered in Release: 4.12.1
3541477
Description: Fixed UFM module temperature alerting on wrong thresholds
Keywords: Module Temperature, Alert Threshold
Discovered in Release: 4.12.1
3191419
Description: Fixed UFM default session API returning port counter values as NULL
Keywords: Null, Port Counter, Value, API
Discovered in Release: 4.8.0
3560659
Description: Fixed proper update in [MngNetwork] mtu_limit in gv.cfg when restarting UFM.
Keywords: mtu_limit, gv.cfg, Update, UFM restart
Discovered in Release: 4.12.1
3496853
Description: Fixed daily report not being sent properly.
Keywords: Daily Report, Failure
Discovered in Release: 4.12.1
3469639
Description: Fixed REST RDMA server failure every couple of days, causing inability to retrieve ibdiagnet data.
Keywords: REST RDMA, ibdiagnet
Discovered in Release: 4.12.1
3455767
Description: Fixed incorrect combination of multiple devices in monitoring.
Keywords: Monitoring, Incorrect combination
Discovered in Release: 4.12.1
3511410
Description: Collect system dump for DGX host does not work due to missing sshpass utility.
Workaround: Install sshpass utility on the DGX .
Keywords: System Dump, DGX, sshpass utility