Known Issues History

Description : : Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)

Description : Modifying the mtu_limit parameter for [MngNetwork] in gv.cfg does not accurately reflect changes upon restarting UFM.

Workaround : UFM needs to be restarted twice in order for the changes to take effect.

Description : The Logs API temporarily returns an empty response when SM log file contains messages from both previous year (2023) and current year (2024).

Workaround : N/A (issue will be automatically resolved after the problematic SM log file, which include messages from 2023 and 2024 years, will be rotated)

