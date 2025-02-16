NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.15.0-5
Known Issues History

Rev 4.15.0

3775405

Description: : Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)

Keywords: Empty folder, temporary, /tmp

Workaround: Change instances_sessions_compatibility_interval parameter in conf/gv.cfg to 30 minutes

Discovered in Release: v4.14.0

Rev 4.14.0

3560659

Description: Modifying the mtu_limit parameter for [MngNetwork] in gv.cfg does not accurately reflect changes upon restarting UFM.

Keywords: mtu_limit, MngNetwork, gv.cfg, UFM restart

Workaround: UFM needs to be restarted twice in order for the changes to take effect.

Discovered in Release: v4.14.0

3729822

Description: The Logs API temporarily returns an empty response when SM log file contains messages from both previous year (2023) and current year (2024).

Keywords: Logs API, Empty response, Logs file

Workaround: N/A (issue will be automatically resolved after the problematic SM log file, which include messages from 2023 and 2024 years, will be rotated)

Discovered in Release: v4.14.0

Rev 4.13.0

N/A

Description: Execution of UFM Fabric Health Report (via UFM Web UI / REST API) will trigger ibdiagnet to use SLRG register which might cause some of the Switch and HCA's firmware to stuck and cause the HCA's ports to stay at "Init" state.

Keywords: Fabric Health Report, SLRG register, "Init" state, Switch, HCA

Discovered in Release: 4.13.0

3538640

Description: Fixed ALM plugin log rotate function

Keywords: ALM, Plugin, Log rotate

Discovered in Release: 4.12.1

3532191

Description: Fixed UFM hanging (database is locked) after corrective restart of UFM health.

Keywords: Hanging, Database, Locked

Discovered in Release: 4.12.1

3555583

Description: Resolved REST API links inability to return hostname for computer nodes

Keywords: REST API, Links, Hostname, Computer Nodes

Discovered in Release: 4.11.1

3547517

Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk

Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty

Discovered in Release: 4.10.0

3546178

Description: Fixed SHARP jobs failure when SHARP reservation feature is enabled

Keywords: SHARP, Jobs, Reservation

Discovered in Release: 4.12.1

3541477

Description: Fixed UFM module temperature alerting on wrong thresholds

Keywords: Module Temperature, Alert Threshold

Discovered in Release: 4.12.1

3191419

Description: Fixed UFM default session API returning port counter values as NULL

Keywords: Null, Port Counter, Value, API

Discovered in Release: 4.8.0

3560659

Description: Fixed proper update in [MngNetwork] mtu_limit in gv.cfg when restarting UFM.

Keywords: mtu_limit, gv.cfg, Update, UFM restart

Discovered in Release: 4.12.1

3496853

Description: Fixed daily report not being sent properly.

Keywords: Daily Report, Failure

Discovered in Release: 4.12.1

3469639

Description: Fixed REST RDMA server failure every couple of days, causing inability to retrieve ibdiagnet data.

Keywords: REST RDMA, ibdiagnet

Discovered in Release: 4.12.1

3455767

Description: Fixed incorrect combination of multiple devices in monitoring.

Keywords: Monitoring, Incorrect combination

Discovered in Release: 4.12.1

3511410

Description: Collect system dump for DGX host does not work due to missing sshpass utility.

Workaround: Install sshpass utility on the DGX .

Keywords: System Dump, DGX, sshpass utility
