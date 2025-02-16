Modifying UFM Configuration Files
To modify UFM configuration files:
Export the configuration to a "zip" file.
ufm-appliance > enable ufm-appliance # configure terminal ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration export
Upload the file to a USB storage device or to a remote server.
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration upload ufm-config-
20121128-
180857.zip scp:
//mlnx:123456@172.30.3.201/tmp
Extract the "zip" file ("conf" folder).
Perform any required modification to the files placed in the "conf" folder.
Pack the "conf" folder back into the "zip" file.
Fetch the file to the appliance.
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration fetch scp:
//mlnx:123456@172.30.3.201/tmp/ufm-config-20121128-180857-modified.zip
[Optional] Stop UFM server.
Some parameters can be modified and have effect without restarting UFM®-SDN SM.
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # no ufm start
Import the configuration from the "zip" file.
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm configuration
importufm-config-
20121128-
180857-modified.zip
Due to the configuration import, a signal is sent to the SM.
[Optional, only if Step 5 is performed] Start UFM server.
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm start Starting UFM, please wait... ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm status UFM mode: Management Local - ufmapl_3467ed (
172.30.
30.8) ======================================== UFM Running SM Running IBPM Running Health Running MySQL Running ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) #
For further information, please refer to the UFM®-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide.