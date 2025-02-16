The PDR deterministic plugin, overseen by the UFM, is a docker container that isolates malfunctioning ports, and then reinstates the repaired links to their previous condition by lifting the isolation. The PDR plugin uses a specific algorithm to isolate ports, which is based on telemetry data from the UFM Telemetry. This data includes packet drop rate, BER counter values, link down counter, and port temperature. Any decisions made by the plugin will trigger an event in the UFM for tracking purposes.

The PDR plugin performs the following tasks:

Collects telemetry data using UFM Dynamic Telemetry Identifies potential failures based on telemetry calculations and isolates them to avert any interruption to traffic flow Maintains a record of maintenance procedures that can be executed to restore an isolated link After performing the required maintenance, the system verifies if the ports can be de-isolated and restored to operational status (brought back online).