On This Page
Appendix – Management Interface Monitoring
Management interface monitoring feature enables monitoring the management interface state, and failing over to the standby Appliance in case a management switch connected directly to the Appliance is detected as ‘down’ (due to maintenance, power outage, etc.).
Enable monitoring of the management interface. Run:
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
Set the management interface monitoring interval. Run:
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
Set the management interface to be monitored. Run:
ufm mgmt-interfaceNote
When invoking the command ufm ha configure, the interface will be set automatically.
[Optional] Review the settings. Run:
show ufm mgmt-interface
Example:
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active] (config) # show ufm mgmt-interface Management interface monitoring: Interface name: eth0 Enabled: Yes Monitoring interval: 10 seconds
Once all configurations are set, start the UFM service. Run:
ufm start