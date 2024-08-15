Bug Fixes History
|
Ref. #
|
Description
|
Rev 4.16.0
|
3863958
|
Description: Fixed issue where IB-IB go to INIT states due to failed UFM failover after enabling SHARP with PKeys
|
Keywords: SHARP, PKey, IB-IB Link, Failover
|
Discovered in Release: v4.15.0
|
3850673
|
Description: Fixed issue where multiple ports go down simultaneously (link-downed counter increment)
|
Keywords: Ports, down, simultaneous
|
Discovered in Release: v4.14.1
|
3850217
|
Description: Fixed issues with ALM plugin (what issues? Anan)
|
Keywords: ALM Plugin
|
Discovered in Release: v4.14.0
|
3826544
|
Description: Fixed node info discovery issue
|
Keywords: Node, Info, Discovery
|
Discovered in Release: v4.15.0
|
3826069
|
Description: Fixed HCA port naming convention inconsistencies in UFM WebUI
|
Keywords: HCA port, Port name, WebUI
|
Discovered in Release: v4.14.2
|
3816196
|
Description: Fixed issue where UFM creates empty PKeys by UFM Rest API
|
Keywords: Empty, PKey, REST API
|
Discovered in Release: v4.14.2
|
3811475
|
Description: Fixed issue where UFM loggings REST API omits additional contents of the log when it spans over multiple lines
|
Keywords: UFM Loggings, REST API, Span over, Multiple Lines
|
Discovered in Release: v4.14.3
|
3803527
|
Description: Fixed issue with Create History REST API while collecting SM Logs Error
|
Keywords: Create History, SM Log Error
|
Discovered in Release: v4.14.2
|
3752196
|
Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures
|
Keywords: UFM REST API, Failures
|
Discovered in Release: v4.15.0
|
3864876
|
Description: Fixed issue with UFM events not appearing in remote syslog
|
Keywords: UFM Events, Remote syslog
|
Discovered in Release: v4.14.1
|
3809574:
|
Description: Fixed WebUI issues in the "Power" column
|
Keywords: WebUI, Power
|
Discovered in Release: v4.15.0
|
3766079
|
Description: Fixed issue with UFM not showing SSH user/pass tab
|
Keywords: SSH, User/Pass Tab
|
Discovered in Release: v4.14.0
|
Rev 4.15.0
|
3752196
|
Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures
|
Keywords: REST API, Failure
|
Discovered in Release: 4.14.1
|
3747086
|
Description: Calling sh ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status causes error
|
Keywords: Fixed managed-switch, auto-provisioning
|
Discovered in Release: 4.14.0
|
Rev 4.14.1
|
3670183
|
Description: Monitoring endpoint not returning counters for an active interface
|
Keywords: Monitoring, Active Interface, Counters
|
Discovered in release: v4.14..0
|
3670182
|
Description: Inconsistent port format type returned from the UFM
|
Keywords: Inconsistent, Port, Format Type
|
Discovered in release: v4.13.1
|
3666944
|
Description: Port auto isolation failed to activate when a port consistently exhibited a high Symbol BER (1e-7)
|
Keywords: Port Auto Isolation, Symbol BER
|
Discovered in release: v4.13.1
|
3665316
|
Description: The UFM REST API endpoint /ufmRest/resources/ports provide inaccurate port state information
|
Keywords: Ports REST API, Port State
|
Discovered in release: v4.13.1
|
3604194
|
Description: UFM Fabric Validation "CheckPortCounters" failure
|
Keywords: Fabric Validation, CheckPortCounters
|
Discovered in release: v4.12.2
|
Rev 4.14.0
|
3644553
|
Description: When querying the ports, adding a cable_info=true as an argument will give cable information per port
|
Keywords: Ports, Query, cable_info=true
|
Discovered in release: v4.13.0
|
3604212
|
Description: Broken UFM REST API
|
Keywords: REST API
|
Discovered in release: v4.12.1
|
3604183
|
Description: UFM error interpretation
|
Keywords: Error, Interpretation
|
Discovered in release: v4.13.1
|
3587849
|
Description: OpenSM restart when backup UFM loses power
|
Keywords: OpenSM, Restart
|
Discovered in release: v4.8.0
|
3577427
|
Description: UFM REST API returns wrong model for NDR unmanaged switch
|
Keywords: Unmanaged Switch, NDR, REST API
|
Discovered in release: v4.12.1
|
3575882
|
Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down
|
Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down
|
Discovered in release: v4.12.1
|
3628421
|
Description: UFM timezone issue
|
Keywords: Timezone
|
Discovered in release: v4.13.1