Bug Fixes History

Rev 4.16.0

3863958 Description: Fixed issue where IB-IB go to INIT states due to failed UFM failover after enabling SHARP with PKeys

Keywords: SHARP, PKey, IB-IB Link, Failover

Discovered in Release: v4.15.0

3850673 Description: Fixed issue where multiple ports go down simultaneously (link-downed counter increment)

Keywords: Ports, down, simultaneous

Discovered in Release: v4.14.1

3850217 Description: Fixed issues with ALM plugin (what issues? Anan)

Keywords: ALM Plugin

Discovered in Release: v4.14.0

3826544 Description: Fixed node info discovery issue

Keywords: Node, Info, Discovery

Discovered in Release: v4.15.0

3826069 Description: Fixed HCA port naming convention inconsistencies in UFM WebUI

Keywords: HCA port, Port name, WebUI

Discovered in Release: v4.14.2

3816196 Description: Fixed issue where UFM creates empty PKeys by UFM Rest API

Keywords: Empty, PKey, REST API

Discovered in Release: v4.14.2

3811475 Description: Fixed issue where UFM loggings REST API omits additional contents of the log when it spans over multiple lines

Keywords: UFM Loggings, REST API, Span over, Multiple Lines

Discovered in Release: v4.14.3

3803527 Description: Fixed issue with Create History REST API while collecting SM Logs Error

Keywords: Create History, SM Log Error

Discovered in Release: v4.14.2

3752196 Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures

Keywords: UFM REST API, Failures

Discovered in Release: v4.15.0

3864876 Description: Fixed issue with UFM events not appearing in remote syslog

Keywords: UFM Events, Remote syslog

Discovered in Release: v4.14.1

3809574: Description: Fixed WebUI issues in the "Power" column

Keywords: WebUI, Power

Discovered in Release: v4.15.0

3766079 Description: Fixed issue with UFM not showing SSH user/pass tab

Keywords: SSH, User/Pass Tab

Discovered in Release: v4.14.0

Rev 4.15.0

3747086 Description: Calling sh ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status causes error

Keywords: Fixed managed-switch, auto-provisioning

Discovered in Release: 4.14.0

Rev 4.14.1

3670183 Description: Monitoring endpoint not returning counters for an active interface

Keywords: Monitoring, Active Interface, Counters

Discovered in release: v4.14..0

3670182 Description: Inconsistent port format type returned from the UFM

Keywords: Inconsistent, Port, Format Type

Discovered in release: v4.13.1

3666944 Description: Port auto isolation failed to activate when a port consistently exhibited a high Symbol BER (1e-7)

Keywords: Port Auto Isolation, Symbol BER

Discovered in release: v4.13.1

3665316 Description: The UFM REST API endpoint /ufmRest/resources/ports provide inaccurate port state information

Keywords: Ports REST API, Port State

Discovered in release: v4.13.1

3604194 Description: UFM Fabric Validation " CheckPortCounters " failure

Keywords: Fabric Validation, CheckPortCounters

Discovered in release: v4.12.2

Rev 4.14.0

3644553 Description: When querying the ports, adding a cable_info=true as an argument will give cable information per port

Keywords: Ports, Query, cable_info=true

Discovered in release: v4.13.0

3604212 Description: Broken UFM REST API

Keywords: REST API

Discovered in release: v4.12.1

3604183 Description: UFM error interpretation

Keywords: Error, Interpretation

Discovered in release: v4.13.1

3587849 Description: OpenSM restart when backup UFM loses power

Keywords: OpenSM, Restart

Discovered in release: v4.8.0

3577427 Description: UFM REST API returns wrong model for NDR unmanaged switch

Keywords: Unmanaged Switch, NDR, REST API

Discovered in release: v4.12.1

3575882 Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down

Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down

Discovered in release: v4.12.1

3628421 Description: UFM timezone issue

Keywords: Timezone