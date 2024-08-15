NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.17.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.17.0  Bug Fixes in This Release

Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref #

Description

4012915

Description: Fixed bug in SMTP configuration

Keywords: SMTP, Configuration

Discovered in Release: v4.16.1

3985023

Description: Fixed the issue where GUIDs could not be assigned to empty keys in the REST API

Keywords: REST API, GUID, Empty Keys

Discovered in Release: v4.16.1

3959780

Description: Fixed the issue with missing telemetry data on the dashboard after installing UFM Enterprise v6.17.1

Keywords: Telemetry, Data, Dashboard

Discovered in Release: v4.16.1

3881365

Description: Fixed the issue with the CloudX REST API malfunctioning when deleting a port associated with a PKey

Keywords: CloudX, REST API, PKey, Port

Discovered in Release: v4.14.2

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 15, 2024
content here