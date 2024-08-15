Bug Fixes in This Release
|
Ref #
|
Description
|
4012915
|
Description: Fixed bug in SMTP configuration
|
Keywords: SMTP, Configuration
|
Discovered in Release: v4.16.1
|
3985023
|
Description: Fixed the issue where GUIDs could not be assigned to empty keys in the REST API
|
Keywords: REST API, GUID, Empty Keys
|
Discovered in Release: v4.16.1
|
3959780
|
Description: Fixed the issue with missing telemetry data on the dashboard after installing UFM Enterprise v6.17.1
|
Keywords: Telemetry, Data, Dashboard
|
Discovered in Release: v4.16.1
|
3881365
|
Description: Fixed the issue with the CloudX REST API malfunctioning when deleting a port associated with a PKey
|
Keywords: CloudX, REST API, PKey, Port
|
Discovered in Release: v4.14.2