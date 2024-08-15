Changes and New Features

Added an option for excluding unhealthy ports from UFM reports based on ibdiagnet (for example: Fabric Health report, Fabric Validation tests). For more information, refer to Configuring Unhealthy Ports .

Added support for Egress Queue depth indications (as part of UFM secondary telemetry instance). For more information, refer to Exposing Performance Histogram Counters .

Added the ability to update thresholds, severities, and durations (TTL) for selected UFM Events.

Added a new UFM event for indicating asymmetric Adaptive Routing (based on SM trap). For more information, refer to Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events .

Topology Changes Reports Enhancements