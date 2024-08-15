Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
UFM Reports Enhancements
|
Added an option for excluding unhealthy ports from UFM reports based on ibdiagnet (for example: Fabric Health report, Fabric Validation tests). For more information, refer to Configuring Unhealthy Ports.
|
Telemetry Enhancements
|
Added support for Egress Queue depth indications (as part of UFM secondary telemetry instance). For more information, refer to Exposing Performance Histogram Counters.
|
Added support for Extended Port VL Xmit Time Congestion counters (as part of UFM secondary telemetry instance).
|
UFM Events
|
Added the ability to update thresholds, severities, and durations (TTL) for selected UFM Events.
|
Added a new UFM event for indicating asymmetric Adaptive Routing (based on SM trap). For more information, refer to Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events.
|
Topology Changes Reports Enhancements
|
Enhanced the topology change indication from the Master topology and enabled a quick drill-down to the associated topology change report. For more information, refer to Topology Compare Tab and Events & Alarms.
|
Multi-Subnet UFM
|
Added support for running UFM Fabric validation tests from UFM Multi-Subnet consumers. For more information, refer to Multi-Subnet UFM.
|
UFM System Dump Analyser
|
Introduced an internal debugging tool for more efficient analysis of UFM system dumps.
|
MLNX_OFED Package Upgrade
|
Upgraded the MLNX_OFED version to v23.10-3.2.2.0.
|
Firmware Upgrade
|
Upgraded ConnectX-6 HCA FW version to v20.39.3560.
|
Plugins
|
Added support for client certificate authentication when communicating between the client and the REST over RDMA plugin server.
|
Added support for UFM Light Plugin to create a reduced UFM model and deliver high-performance REST API.
|
Added support for the KPI plugin which periodically collects telemetry metrics and topology data from one or multiple UFM Telemetry and UFM clusters to calculate high-level Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
|
Added support for the ClusterMind plugin which collects telemetry data from multiple data sources and aggreats, streams and visualizes the backend.
|
Added the option to collect PHY link-down event indications through fast-recovery notification channels.
|
REST APIs
|
UFM-Forge Integration
|
Added support for setting SM resource limitation. For more information, refer to the Physical-Virtual GUID Mapping REST API.
|
SHARP Jobs Performance Analysis
|
Added a new REST API which expose SHARP Job statistics data. For more information, refer to NVIDIA SHARP REST API
|
UFM Logging
|
Added caller (IP Address) and duration logging info for all REST API calls.
|
UFM Version API Enhancements
|
Added a REST API to retrieve the versions of major UFM components and enabled plugins.
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:
UFM Appliance Gen1
NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead.
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
As of UFM Enterprise v4.17.0, the ibdiagpath diagnostic utility is deprecated
The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version v4.13.0 (July release) and onwards
Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v4.11.0