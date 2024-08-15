Fast-API Plugin

The following APIs are supported:

Ports API - Retrieve all the ports in the cluster or filter by the system name. The following attributes are retrieved:

GET https://<UFM_IP>/ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/ports

GET /resources/ports/ - deviceID referred as sys_guid for switches and hostname for hosts name : The name of the port. lid : The local ID of the port. logical_state : The logical state of the port. physical_state : The physical state of the port. number : The number of the port. decimal_guid : The decimal GUID of the port. mtu : The maximum transmission unit of the port. active_speed : The active speed of the port. active_width : The active width of the port. peer_address : The peer address of the port. peer_port : The peer port of the port. tier : The tier of the port. label : The label of the port.



This API retrieves all the ports in the cluster, including cable information. The following attributes are supported for cable information:

GET https://<UFM_IP>/ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/ports/?cable_info=true part_number : The part number of the cable. serial_number : The serial number of the cable. revision : The revision of the cable. identifier : The identifier of the cable. length : The length of the cable. technology : The technology of the cable. fw_version : The firmware version of the cable.



Links API - Retrieve all the links in the cluster. The following attributes are retrieved:

GET https://<UFM_IP>/ufmRestV2/plugin/fast_api/resources/links source_guid : The GUID of the source port. source_port : The source port. destination_guid : The GUID of the destination port. destination_port : The destination port. source_port_dname : The display name of the source port. source_port_name : The name of the source port. destination_port_dname : The display name of the destination port. destination_port_name : The name of the destination port. width : The width of the link. severity : The severity of the link. source_port_node_description : The description of the node connected to the source port. destination_port_node_description : The description of the node connected to the destination port. name : The name of the link. active : The status of the link.



This API retrieves information about the systems in the cluster. It can retrieve all the systems or filter by the system name. The following attributes are retrieved: