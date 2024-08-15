Plugins Bundle
The default plugin bundle contains the NDT, TFS, KPI, PMC, and Cluster Minders plugins, packaged in a tarball file. To download this bundle, refer to NVIDIA's Licensing Portal .
To deploy the plugin bundle within the UFM ecosystem, follow these steps:
For a UFM Bare Metal Deployment:
Download the bundle from NVIDIA's Licensing Portal.
Run the following command:
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f <plugins bundle file name>
For Docker Container-based UFM Deployment:
Download the bundle from NVIDIA's Licensing Portal and move the file to the /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data directory.
Run the following command:
docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>
All plugin images from the tarball will be deployed to UFM. The process may take some time, and progress, including any error messages, will be displayed in the terminal.