Prerequisites for UFM High Availability (HA) Installation

Reliable and high capacity out-of-band IP connectivity between the UFM Primary and Secondary UFM-SDN Appliance (1 Gb Ethernet is recommended). This connectivity is used for HA monitoring and replication of data and configuration.

In fabrics consisting of multiple tiers of switches, it is recommended that the InfiniBand ports of the primary and secondary UFM-SDN Appliance be connected to different fabric switches on the same tier (the outermost edge in CLOS 5 designs).