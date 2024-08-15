Threshold-Crossing Events Reference

This reference lists the threshold-based events that UFM supports, each including a set of attributes listed below. You can view these messages through TBD. For details about configuring notifications for these events, refer to TBD.

Event ID : Unique event identifier

Event Name : Short description of the event

To log : A flag which defines whether the event will be sent to UFM events log or not (1 or 0, respectively).

Alarm : A flag which defines whether UFM alarm is generated when the specified event is triggered by UFM (1 means an alarm is generated). Alarms are used to allow a notification with significant indication.

Default Severity : Indicates the alarm severity (Info, Warning, Minor, Critical)

Default Threshold : Event dependent threshold (for example, event occurrence, counter threshold or temperature threshold).

Default TTL : TTL (Alarm Time to Live) sets the time during which the alarm on the event is visible on UFM Web UI. TTL is defined in seconds. CAUTION: Setting the TTL to 0 makes the alarm permanent, meaning that the alarm does not disappear from the Web UI until cleared manually.

Related Object : The object (context) to which the UFM event is related to (port, switch, gateway, grid, etc).

Category : Indicates the category to which the event is related to.

Source: Indicates the origin source of the specified event (SM, Telemetry, Licensing, UFM)

For information about defining event policy, see Configuring Event Management.