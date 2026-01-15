Appendix – Diagnostic Utilities

ibstatus

A script that displays basic information obtained from the local InfiniBand driver. Output includes LID, SMLID, port state, link width active, and port physical state.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibstatus [-h] [devname[:port]]

Examples:

Copy Copied! ibstatus # display status of all IB ports ibstatus mthca1 # status of mthca1 ports ibstatus mthca1:1 mthca0:2 # show status of specified ports

See also: ibstat

ibstat

Similar to the ibstatus utility but implemented as a binary and not as a script. Includes options to list CAs and/or ports.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibstat [-d(ebug) -l(ist_of_cas) -p(ort_list) -s(hort)] <ca_name> [portnum]

Examples:

Copy Copied! ibstat # display status of all IB ports ibstat mthca1 # status of mthca1 ports ibstat mthca1 2 # show status of specified ports ibstat -p mthca0 # list the port guids of mthca0 ibstat –l # list all CA names

See also: ibstatus

ibroute

Uses SMPs to display the forwarding tables (unicast (LinearForwardingTable or LFT) or multicast (MulticastForwardingTable or MFT)) for the specified switch LID and the optional lid (mlid) range. The default range is all valid entries in the range 1...FDBTop.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibroute [options] <switch_addr> [<startlid> [<endlid>]]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy Copied! -a show all lids in range, even invalid entries. -n do not try to resolve destinations. -M show multicast forwarding tables. In this case the range parameters are specifying mlid range. node-name-map node name map file

Examples:

Copy Copied! ibroute 2 # dump all valid entries of switch lid 2 ibroute 2 15 # dump entries in the range 15...FDBTop. ibroute -a 2 10 20 # dump all entries in the range 10..20 ibroute -n 2 # simple format ibroute -M 2 # show multicast tables

See also: ibtracert

ibtracert

Uses SMPs to trace the path from a source GID/LID to a destination GID/LID. Each hop along the path is displayed until the destination is reached or a hop does not respond. By using the -m option, multicast path tracing can be performed between source and destination nodes.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibtracert [options] <src-addr> <dest-addr>

Nonstandard flags:

Copy Copied! -n simple format; don't show additional information. -m <mlid> show the multicast trace of the specified mlid. -f <force> force node-name-map node name map file

Examples:

Copy Copied! ibtracert 2 23 # show trace between lid 2 and 23 ibtracert -m 0xc000 3 5 # show multicast trace between lid 3 and 5 for mcast lid 0xc000.

smpquery

Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following node info, node description, switch info, port info. Fields are displayed in human readable format.

Syntax

Copy Copied! smpquery [options] <op> <dest_addr> [op_params]

Currently supported operations and their parameters:

Copy Copied! nodeinfo <addr> nodedesc <addr> portinfo <addr> [<portnum>] # default port is zero switchinfo <addr> pkeys <addr> [<portnum>] sl2vl <addr> [<portnum>] vlarb <addr> [<portnum>] GUIDInfo (GI) <addr> MlnxExtPortInfo (MEPI) <addr> [<portnum>] Combined (-c) : use Combined route address argument node-name-map : node name map file extended (-x) : use extended speeds

Examples:

Copy Copied! smpquery nodeinfo 2 # show nodeinfo for lid 2 smpquery portinfo 2 5 # show portinfo for lid 2 port 5

smpdump

A general purpose SMP utility that gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default.

Syntax

Copy Copied! smpdump [options] <dest_addr> <attr> [mod]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy Copied! -s show output as string

Examples:

Copy Copied! smpdump -D 0,1,2 0x15 2 # port info, port 2 smpdump 3 0x15 2 # port info, lid 3 port 2

ibaddr

Can be used to show the LID and GID addresses of the specified port or the local port by default. This utility can be used as simple address resolver.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibaddr [options] [<dest_addr>]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy Copied! gid_show (-g) : show gid address only lid_show (-l) : show lid range only Lid_show (-L) : show lid range (in decimal) only

Examples:

Copy Copied! ibaddr # show local address ibaddr 2 # show address of the specified port lid ibaddr -G 0x8f1040023 # show address of the specified port guid

sminfo

Issues and dumps the output of an sminfo query in human readable format. The target SM is the one listed in the local port info or the SM specified by the optional SM LID or by the SM direct routed path.

Warning CAUTION: Using sminfo for any purpose other than a simple query might result in a malfunction of the target SM.

Syntax

Copy Copied! sminfo [options] <sm_lid|sm_dr_path> [sminfo_modifier]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy Copied! -s <state> # use the specified state in sminfo mad -p <priority> # use the specified priority in sminfo mad -a <activity> # use the specified activity in sminfo mad

Examples:

Copy Copied! sminfo # show sminfo of SM listed in local portinfo sminfo 2 # query SM on port lid 2

perfquery

Uses PerfMgt GMPs to obtain the PortCounters (basic performance and error counters) from the Performance Management Agent (PMA) at the node specified. Optionally show aggregated counters for all ports of node. Also, optionally, reset after read, or only reset counters.

Copy Copied! perfquery [options] [<lid|guid> [[port] [reset_mask]]]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy Copied! -a Shows aggregated counters for all ports of the destination lid. -r Resets counters after read. -R Resets only counters. Extended (-x) Shows extended port counters Xmtsl (-X) Shows Xmt SL port counters Rcvsl ,( -S) Shows Rcv SL port counters Xmtdisc (-D) Shows Xmt Discard Details rcverr, (-E) Shows Rcv Error Details extended_speeds (-T) Shows port extended speeds counters oprcvcounters Shows Rcv Counters per Op code flowctlcounters Shows flow control counters vloppackets Shows packets received per Op code per VL vlopdata Shows data received per Op code per VL vlxmitflowctlerrors Shows flow control update errors per VL vlxmitcounters Shows ticks waiting to transmit counters per VL swportvlcong Shows sw port VL congestion rcvcc Shows Rcv congestion control counters slrcvfecn Shows SL Rcv FECN counters slrcvbecn Shows SL Rcv BECN counters xmitcc Shows Xmit congestion control counters vlxmittimecc Shows VL Xmit Time congestion control counters smplctl (-c) Shows samples control loop_ports (-l) Iterates through each port

Examples:

Copy Copied! perfquery # read local port's performance counters perfquery 32 1 # read performance counters from lid 32, port 1 perfquery -a 32 # read from lid 32 aggregated performance counters perfquery -r 32 1 # read performance counters from lid 32 port 1 and reset perfquery -R 32 1 # reset performance counters of lid 32 port 1 only perfquery -R -a 32 # reset performance counters of all lid 32 ports perfquery -R 32 2 0xf000 # reset only non-error counters of lid 32 port 2

ibping

Uses vendor mads to validate connectivity between InfiniBand nodes. On exit, (IP) ping like output is show. ibping is run as client/server. The default is to run as client. Note also that a default ping server is implemented within the kernel.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibping [options] <dest lid|guid>

Nonstandard flags:

Copy Copied! -c <count> stop after count packets -f flood destination: send packets back to back w/o delay -o <oui> use specified OUI number to multiplex vendor MADs -S start in server mode (do not return)

ibnetdiscover

Performs InfiniBand subnet discovery and outputs a human readable topology file. GUIDs, node types, and port numbers are displayed as well as port LIDs and node descriptions. All nodes (and links) are displayed (full topology). This utility can also be used to list the current connected nodes. The output is printed to the standard output unless a topology file is specified.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibnetdiscover [options] [<topology-filename>]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy Copied! l Lists connected nodes H Lists connected HCAs S Lists connected switches g Groups full (-f) Shows full information (ports' speed and width, vlcap) show (-s) Shows more information Router_list (-R) Lists connected routers node-name-map Nodes name map file cache filename to cache ibnetdiscover data to load-cache filename of ibnetdiscover cache to load diff filename of ibnetdiscover cache to diff diffcheck Specifies checks to execute for --diff ports : (-p) Obtains a ports report max_hops (-m) Reports max hops discovered by the library outstanding_smps (-o) Specifies the number of outstanding SMP's which should be issued during the scan

ibhosts

Traces the InfiniBand subnet topology or uses an already saved topology file to extract the CA nodes.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibhosts [-h] [<topology-file>]

Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format

ibswitches

Traces the InfiniBand subnet topology or uses an already saved topology file to extract the InfiniBand switches.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibswitches [-h] [<topology-file>]

Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format

ibportstate

Enables the port state and port physical state of an InfiniBand port to be queried or a switch port to be disabled or enabled.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibportstate [-d(ebug) -e(rr_show) -v(erbose) -D(irect) -G(uid) -s smlid -V(ersion) -C ca_name -P ca_port -t timeout_ms] <dest dr_path|lid|guid> <portnum> [<op>]

Supported ops: enable, disable, query, on, off, reset, speed, espeed, fdr10, width, down, arm, active, vls, mtu, lid, smlid, lmc, mkey, mkeylease, mkeyprot

Examples:

Copy Copied! ibportstate 3 1 disable # by lid ibportstate -G 0x2C9000100D051 1 enable # by guid ibportstate -D 0 1 # by direct route

ibnodes

Uses the current InfiniBand subnet topology or an already saved topology file and extracts the InfiniBand nodes (CAs and switches).

Syntax

Copy Copied! ibnodes [<topology-file>]

Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format

ibqueryerrors

Queries or clears the PMA error counters in PortCounters by walking the InfiniBand subnet topology.

Copy Copied! ibqueryerrors [options]

Syntax

Collapse Source Copy Copied! Options: --suppress, -s <err1,err2,...> suppress errors listed --suppress-common, -c suppress some of the common counters --node-name-map <file> node name map file --port-guid, -G <port_guid> report the node containing the port specified by <port_guid> --, -S <port_guid> Same as "-G" for backward compatibility --Direct, -D <dr_path> report the node containing the port specified by <dr_path> --skip-sl don't obtain SL to all destinations --report-port, -r report port link information --threshold-file <val> specify an alternate threshold file, default : /etc/infiniband-diags/error_thresholds --GNDN, -R (This option is obsolete and does nothing) --data include data counters for ports with errors -- switch print data for switches only --ca print data for CA's only --router print data for routers only --details include transmit discard details --counters print data counters only --clear-errors, -k Clear error counters after read --clear-counts, -K Clear data counters after read --load-cache <file> filename of ibnetdiscover cache to load --outstanding_smps, -o <val> specify the number of outstanding SMP's which should be issued during the scan --config, -z <config> use config file, default : /etc/infiniband-diags/ibdiag.conf --Ca, -C <ca> Ca name to use --Port, -P <port> Ca port number to use --timeout, -t <ms> timeout in ms --m_key, -y <key> M_Key to use in request --errors, -e show send and receive errors --verbose, -v increase verbosity level --debug, -d raise debug level --help, -h help message --version, -V show version

smparquery

Issues Adaptive routing-related queries to the fabric switch.

Syntax

Copy Copied!

Copy Copied! Supported ops (and aliases, case insensitive): ARInfo (ARI) <addr> ARGroupTable (ARGT) <addr> [<plft>] [<group_table>] [<blocknum>] ARLFTTable (ARLT) <addr> [<plft>] [<blocknum>] PLFTInfo (PLFTI) <addr> PLFTDef (PLFTD) <addr> [<blocknum>] PLFTMap (PLFTM) <addr> [<plft>] [<control_map>] PortSLToPLFTMap (PLFTP) <addr> [<blocknum>] RNSubGroupDirectionTable (DIRT) <addr> [<blocknum>] RNGenStringTable (GSTR) <addr> [<plft>] [<blocknum>] RNGenBySubGroupPriority (GSGP) <addr> RNRcvString (RSTR) <addr> [<blocknum>] RNXmitPortMask (RNXM) <addr> [<blocknum>] PortRNCounters (RNPC) <addr> Options: Main -C|--Ca <ca> : Ca name to use -P|--Port <port> : Ca port number to use -D|--Direct : use Direct address argument -L|--Lid : use LID address argument -h|--help : help message -V|--version : show version -d|--debug : Print debug logs

saquery

Issues SA queries.

Syntax

Copy Copied! saquery [-h -d -P -N -L -G -s -g][<name>]

Queries node records by default.

dPNL (-L)G (-G)S (-S)G (-g)L (-l)O (-O)m( -m)x (-x)c (-c)S (-S)I (-I)list (-D)src-to-dst (<src:dst>)sgid-to-dgid (<sgid-dgid>)node-name-map smkey <val>slid <lid>dlid <lid>mild <lid>sgid <gid>dgid <gid>gid <gid>mgid <gid>Reversible", 'r', 1, NULL"numb_path ", 'n', 1, NULL"pkey: P_Key (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord).qos_class (-Q)slmtu : (-M)rate (-R)pkt_lifetime qkey (-q) (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord).tclass (-T)flow_label : (-F) hop_limit : (-H) scopejoin_state (-J)proxy_join (-X)service_id Enables debuggingGets PathRecord infoGets NodeRecord infoReturns just the Lid of the name specifiedReturns just the Guid of the name specifiedReturns the PortInfoRecords with isSM capability mask bit onGets multicast group infoReturns the unique Lid of the name specifiedReturns name for the Lid specifiedGets multicast member info (if multicast group specified, list member GIDs only for group specified for example 'saquery -m 0xC000')Gets LinkRecord info"Gets the SA's class port infoGets ServiceRecord infoGets InformInfoRecord (subscription) infothe node desc of the CA'sGets a PathRecord for <src:dst> where src and dst are either node names or LIDsGets a PathRecord for <sgid-dgid> where sgid and dgid are addresses in IPv6 formatSpecifies a node name map fileSA SM_Key value for the query. If non-numeric value (like 'x') is specified then saquery will prompt for a value. Default (when not specified here or in ibdiag.conf) is to use SM_Key == 0 (or \"untrusted\")Source LID (PathRecord)Destination LID (PathRecord)Multicast LID (MCMemberRecord)Source GID (IPv6 format) (PathRecord)Destination GID (IPv6 format) (PathRecord)Port GID (MCMemberRecord)Multicast GID (MCMemberRecord)Reversible path (PathRecord)Number of paths (PathRecord) QoS Class (PathRecord)Service level (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)MTU and selector (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)Rate and selector (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)Packet lifetime and selector (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)If non-numeric value (like 'x') is specified then saquery will prompt for a value.Traffic Class (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)Flow Label (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)Hop limit (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)Scope (MCMemberRecord)Join state (MCMemberRecord)Proxy join (MCMemberRecord)ServiceID (PathRecord)

Dependencies: OpenSM libvendor, OpenSM libopensm, libibumad

ibsysstat

Copy Copied! ibsysstat [options] <dest lid|guid> [<op>]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy Copied! Current supported operations: ping - verify connectivity to server (default) host - obtain host information from server cpu - obtain cpu information from server -o <oui> use specified OUI number to multiplex vendor mads -S start in server mode (do not return)

ibnetsplit

Automatically groups hosts and creates scripts that can be run in order to split the network into sub-networks containing one group of hosts.

Syntax

Group: Copy Copied! ibnetsplit [-v][-h][-g grp-file] -s <.lst|.net|.topo> <-r head-ports|-d max-dist>

Split: Copy Copied! ibnetsplit [-v][-h][-g grp-file] -s <.lst|.net|.topo> -o out-dir

Combined: Copy Copied! ibnetsplit [-v][-h][-g grp-file] -s <.lst|.net|.topo> <-r head-ports|-d max-dist> -o out-dir

Usage

Grouping: The grouping is performed if the -r or -d options are provided.

If the -r is provided with a file containing group head ports, the algorithm examines the hosts distance from the set of node ports provided in the head-ports file (these are expected to be the ports running standby SM's).

If the -d is provided with a maximum distance of the hosts in each group, the algorithm partition the hosts by that distance. Note This method of analyzation may not be suitable for some topologies.

The results of the identified groups are printed into the file defined by the -g option (default ibnetsplit.groups) and can be manually edited. For groups where the head port is a switch, the group file uses the FIRST host port as the port to run the isolation script from.

Splitting: If the -o flag is included, this algorithm analyzes the MinHop table of the topology and identifies the set of links and switches that may potentially be used for routing each group ports. The cross-switch links between switches of the group to other switches are declared as split-links and the commands to turn them off using Directed Routes from the original Group Head ports are written into the out-dir provided by the -o flag. Both stages require a subnet definition file to be provided by the -s flag. The supported formats for subnet definition are: *.net - for ibnetdiscover *.lst - for opensm-subnet.lst or ibiagnet.lst *.topo - for a topology file HEAD PORTS FILE This file is provided by the user and defines the ports by which grouping of the other host ports is defined. Format : Each line should contain either the name or the GUID of a single port. For switches the port number shall be 0. Copy Copied! <node-name>/P<port-num>|<PGUID> GROUPS FILE This file is generated by the program if the head-ports file is provided to it. Alternatively it can be provided (or edited) by the user if different grouping is desired. The generated script for isolating or connecting the group should be run from the first node in each group. Format: Each line may be either: Copy Copied! GROUP: <group name> <node-name>/P<port-num>|<PGUID>



ibdiagnet

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

It then produces the following files in the output directory (see below):

"ibdiagnet2.log" - A log file with detailed information.

"ibdiagnet2.db_csv" - A dump of the internal tool database.

"ibdiagnet2.lst" - A list of all the nodes, ports and links in the fabric.

"ibdiagnet2.pm" - A dump of all the nodes PM counters.

"ibdiagnet2.mlnx_cntrs" - A dump of all the nodes Mellanox diagnostic counters.

"ibdiagnet2.net_dump" - A dump of all the links and their features.

"ibdiagnet2.pkey" - A list of all pkeys found in the fabric.

"ibdiagnet2.aguid" - A list of all alias GUIDs found in the fabric.

"ibdiagnet2.sm" - A dump of all the SM (state and priority) in the fabric.

"ibdiagnet2.fdbs" - A dump of unicast forwarding tables of the fabric switches.

"ibdiagnet2.mcfdbs" - A dump of multicast forwarding tables of the fabric switches.

"ibdiagnet2.slvl" - A dump of SLVL tables of the fabric switches.

"ibdiagnet2.nodes_info" - A dump of all the nodes vendor specific general information for nodes who supports it.

"ibdiagnet2.plft" - A dump of Private LFT Mapping of the fabric switches.

"ibdiagnet2.ar" - A dump of Adaptive Routing configuration of the fabric switches.

"ibdiagnet2.vl2vl" - A dump of VL to VL configuration of the fabric switches.

Load plugins from:

/tmp/ibutils2/share/ibdiagnet2.1.1/plugins/

You can specify additional paths to be looked in with "IBDIAGNET_PLUGINS_PATH" env variable.

Copy Copied! Plugin Name Result Comment libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1 Succeeded Plugin loaded libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1 Succeeded Plugin loaded

Syntax

Copy Copied! [-i|--device <dev-name>] [-p|--port <port-num>] [-g|--guid <GUID in hex>] [--skip <stage>] [--skip_plugin <library name>] [--sc] [--scr] [--pc] [-P|--counter <<PM>=<value>>] [--pm_pause_time <seconds>] [--ber_test] [--ber_thresh <value>] [--llr_active_cell <64|128>] [--extended_speeds <dev-type>] [--pm_per_lane] [--ls <2.5|5|10|14|25|FDR10|EDR20>] [--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x>] [--screen_num_errs <num>] [--smp_window <num>] [--gmp_window <num>] [--max_hops <max-hops>] [--read_capability <file name>] [--write_capability <file name>] [--back_compat_db <version.sub_version>] [-V|--version] [-h|--help] [-H|--deep_help] [--virtual] [--mads_timeout <mads-timeout>] [--mads_retries <mads-retries>] [-m|--map <map-file>] [--vlr <file>] [-r|--routing] [--r_opt <[vs,][mcast,]>] [--sa_dump <file>] [-u|--fat_tree] [--scope <file.guid>] [--exclude_scope <file.guid>] [-w|--write_topo_file <file name>] [-t|--topo_file <file>] [--out_ibnl_dir <directory>] [-o|--output_path <directory>] Cable Diagnostic (Plugin) [--get_cable_info] [--cable_info_disconnected] Phy Diagnostic (Plugin) [--get_phy_info] [--reset_phy_info]

Options

Cable Diagnostic (Plugin):

This plugin performs cable diagnostic. It can collect cable info (vendor, PN, OUI etc..) on each valid QSFP cable, if specified.

It produces the following files in the output directory (see below):

"ibdiagnet2.cables" - In case specified to collect cable info, this file will contain all collected cable info.

Phy Diagnostic (Plugin)

This plugin performs phy diagnostic.

Options