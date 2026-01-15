Appendix - Upgrading UFM Appliances Configured in HA via UFM REST API
The UFM Appliance version should be 4.9 (UFM 6.10) and above, while the new OS image version should be 4.10 (UFM 6.11) and above.
The system must be in HA configuration.
The following UFM REST APIs should be executed for upgrading the UFM appliances:
Upload a new UFM Appliance image. Run:
POST https:
//<UFM hostname>/ufmRest/app/images/appliance
Example:
curl -k -u admin:admin https:
//192.168.1.11/ufmRest/app/images/appliance -X POST --form file='@/tmp/image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-<version>.img'
Response:
{
"file":
"image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-<version>img"}
(Optional) Check that the OS image has been uploaded into the appliance. Run:
GET https:
//<UFM hostname>/ufmRest/app/images/appliance
Example:
curl -k -u admin:admin https:
//192.168.1.11/ufmRest/app/images/appliance -X GET
Response:
[
"image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-<version>.img"]
Upgrade both master and standby appliances. Run:
POST https:
//<UFM hostname>/ufmRest/actions/appliance/upgrade
Payload:
{
"name":
"<OS image name>"}
Example:
curl -k -u admin:admin https:
//192.168.1.11/ufmRest/actions/appliance/upgrade -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"name": "image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-<version>.img"}'
Check the appliance's upgrade status. Run:
GET https:
//<UFM hostname>/ufmRest/jobs/<upgrade job id>
Example:
curl -k -u admin:admin https:
//192.168.1.11/ufmRest/jobs/1 -X GET | json_pp
Response (while the upgrade procedure is ongoing):
{
"ID":
"1",
"Status":
"Running",
"Progress":
0,
"Description":
"Appliance upgrade",
"Created":
"2022-07-18 06:56:04",
"LastUpdated":
"2022-07-18 06:56:04",
"Summary":
"",
"RelatedObjects":
"",
"CreatedBy":
"admin",
"Operation":
"Appliance upgrade",
"Foreground":
true}
(Optional) Once the upgrade procedure has been completed, get a detailed upgrade status. Run:
GET https:
//<UFM hostname>/ufmRest/actions/appliance/upgrade_statusNote
This API can also be executed while the upgrade procedure is ongoing.
Example:
curl -k -u admin:admin https:
//192.168.1.11/ufmRest/actions/appliance/upgrade_status -X GET | json_pp
Response:
[
"2022-07-18 06:56:04.919 INFO Going to install image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220714_UFM_6.9.5.11-20220714-061244.img: image version UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220714_UFM_6.9.5.11",
"2022-07-18 06:56:04.920 INFO Going to get ssh public key",
"2022-07-18 06:56:05.203 INFO Validating cluster: 10.209.36.38, 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 06:56:05.210 INFO Validating cluster: 10.209.36.38, 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 06:56:05.211 INFO Retrieving ha status info from: 10.209.36.38",
"2022-07-18 06:56:05.211 INFO Retrieving version info from: 10.209.36.38",
"2022-07-18 06:56:10.603 INFO Image version for 10.209.36.38 is: UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220707_UFM_6.9.5.10",
"2022-07-18 06:56:10.604 INFO Retrieving ufm status info from: 10.209.36.38",
"2022-07-18 06:56:25.977 INFO Show installed images on: 10.209.36.38",
"2022-07-18 06:56:31.289 INFO Retrieving ha status info from: 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 06:56:31.289 INFO Retrieving version info from: 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 06:56:36.576 INFO Image version for 10.209.36.35 is: UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220707_UFM_6.9.5.10",
"2022-07-18 06:56:36.576 INFO Retrieving ufm status info from: 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 06:56:52.156 INFO Show installed images on: 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 06:56:57.846 INFO Upgrading cluster: 10.209.36.38, 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 06:56:57.847 INFO Uploading image /var/opt/tms/images/image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220714_UFM_6.9.5.11-20220714-061244.img on: 10.209.36.38",
"2022-07-18 06:56:57.847 INFO Uploading image /var/opt/tms/images/image-ufm_appliance-x86_64-UFMAPL_4.9.0.20220714_UFM_6.9.5.11-20220714-061244.img on: 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 06:58:25.534 INFO Installing image on: 10.209.36.38",
"2022-07-18 06:58:25.815 INFO Installing image on: 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 07:00:03.117 INFO Changing boot location on: 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 07:00:08.466 INFO Rebooting device: 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 07:00:13.252 INFO Reload command 'reload noconfirm' initiated on '10.209.36.35'",
"2022-07-18 07:04:30.691 INFO Reload command on '10.209.36.35' ended, status: True",
"2022-07-18 07:04:30.691 INFO Retrieving version info from: 10.209.36.35",
"2022-07-18 07:04:35.983 INFO Changing boot location on: 10.209.36.38"]
Reboot the master appliance. Run:
POST https:
//<ip>//ufmRest/actions/appliance/master_rebootNote
You must wait until the upgrade procedure is completed and the standby appliance is up and running with the new version.
Example:
curl -k -u admin:admin https:
//192.168.1.11/ufmRest/actions/appliance/master_reboot -X POST
(Optional) Check the UFM version once the upgrade has been completed. Run:
GET https:
//10.209.36.99/ufmRest/app/ufm_version
Example:
curl -k -u admin:admin https:
//10.209.36.99/ufmRest/app/ufm_version -X GET
Response:
{
"ufm_release_version":
"<version>"}