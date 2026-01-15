Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.
XDR related features were delivered in Alpha level (XDR readiness only) and planned to be on Beta level by Nov 2024 release.
Feature
Description
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version 20.39.5124
MLNX_OFED Package
Upgraded the MLNX_OFED LTS23-U6-Dec25 version 23.10-6.1.6.1
Changes and New Features introduced in v4.18.0
Telemetry Enhancements
Added the ability to zoom into XDR aggregated ports and view telemetry data per related plane ports. For more information, r efer to XDR Per-Plane Zoom-In.
Added integration with UTM plugin to avoid intermittent port zero counter values. Refer to Telemetry.
Added support for automatic handling of telemetry discovery in case of topology changes.
Managing Unhealthy Ports in XDR IB Clusters
Added the ability to set XDR aggregated ports as healthy or unhealthy. For more information, refer to Unhealthy Ports Window.
Switch Management via Web UI
Added a configurable option for accessing managed switch CLI and Web-UI via UFM Web-UI. For more information, refer to Devices Window.
Switch In-Service Upgrade Events
Added support for two new events - isolating and de-isolating actions of switch in-service upgrade. Refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference.
Global API for UFM Plugins Management
Added API for managing UFM plugins via UFM Multi-subnet consumer. Refer to Multi-Subnet UFM.
Module Temperature Events Update
Updated the naming and thresholds of the Module Temperature threshold reached events. Refer to Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events.
SM Configuration Validation
Added support for automatic validation of SM configuration on HCAs. The Validation can be done upon demand via Fabric Validation. Refer to Events & Alarms → SM Configuration Events.
Plugin Health Test Enhancement
Updated the health test of the REST over RDMA plugin to test if the plugin is operating properly. For more information, refer to UFM Server Health Monitoring.
Software Upgrade - API Request Update
Extended the password length limitation from 20 to 64 characters for the following UFM actions: software upgrade, firmware upgrade, OFED upgrade, and profile update.
OpenSM Static Topology Configuration REST API
Added support for managing OpenSM static topology configuration using REST API. Refer to the UFM REST API Documentation.
Tools Plugin
Added the NVP tool which contains the ability to change, retrieve, and apply the configuration to UFM parameters of config files. For more information, refer to Tools (NVP) Plugin.
Plugins Changes and New Features
Plugin
Version
Changes and New Features
1.0.0-33
N/A
1.1.1-17
N/A
1.0.15-2
As of v1.0.15-2, the plugin pushes telemetry data to FluentD. A new flag has been introduced to enable or suppress this feature, with the default value set to true.
1.0.0-6
N/A
1.0.0-3
N/A
2.10.0-8
N/A
1.0.0-3
Introduced the new IB Resiliency plugin, merging ALM and PDR plugins.
1.1.7
Introduced the following changes:
Switch:
HOST DTS ad-hoc mode:
Data sources:
Global changes:
1.1.1
N/A
1.0.0-3
N/A
1.19.10
Bug Fixes:
PDR Deterministic Plugin
1.0.5-2
As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the PDR plugin will not be supported.
Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin
2.9.1-2
As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the ALM plugin will not be supported.
1.2.12-5
New Features:
Bug Fixes:
1.19.4
Bug Fixes:
1.0.0-16
N/A
1.0.0-2
N/A
1.1.0-2
Improved Topology API
Aligned new timestamp format with Telemetry.
1.0.7-1
New Features:
Tools (NVP) Plugin Tools (NVP) Plugin
2.0.0-4
Introduced a new plugin
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:
UFM Appliance Gen1
NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)
Logical server auditing
The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead.
Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER
As of UFM Enterprise v4.17.0, the
ibdiagpathdiagnostic utility is deprecated
The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version v4.13.0 (July release) and onwards
Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v4.11.0