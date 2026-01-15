NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.14
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History.

XDR related features were delivered in Alpha level (XDR readiness only) and planned to be on Beta level by Nov 2024 release.

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version 20.39.5124

MLNX_OFED Package

Upgraded the MLNX_OFED LTS23-U6-Dec25 version 23.10-6.1.6.1

Changes and New Features introduced in v4.18.0

Telemetry Enhancements

Added the ability to zoom into XDR aggregated ports and view telemetry data per related plane ports. For more information, r efer to XDR Per-Plane Zoom-In.

Added integration with UTM plugin to avoid intermittent port zero counter values. Refer to Telemetry.

Added support for automatic handling of telemetry discovery in case of topology changes.

Managing Unhealthy Ports in XDR IB Clusters

Added the ability to set XDR aggregated ports as healthy or unhealthy. For more information, refer to Unhealthy Ports Window.

Switch Management via Web UI

Added a configurable option for accessing managed switch CLI and Web-UI via UFM Web-UI. For more information, refer to Devices Window.

Switch In-Service Upgrade Events

Added support for two new events - isolating and de-isolating actions of switch in-service upgrade. Refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference.

Global API for UFM Plugins Management

Added API for managing UFM plugins via UFM Multi-subnet consumer. Refer to Multi-Subnet UFM.

Module Temperature Events Update

Updated the naming and thresholds of the Module Temperature threshold reached events. Refer to Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events.

SM Configuration Validation

Added support for automatic validation of SM configuration on HCAs. The Validation can be done upon demand via Fabric Validation. Refer to Events & Alarms → SM Configuration Events.

Plugin Health Test Enhancement

Updated the health test of the REST over RDMA plugin to test if the plugin is operating properly. For more information, refer to UFM Server Health Monitoring.

Software Upgrade - API Request Update

Extended the password length limitation from 20 to 64 characters for the following UFM actions: software upgrade, firmware upgrade, OFED upgrade, and profile update.

OpenSM Static Topology Configuration REST API

Added support for managing OpenSM static topology configuration using REST API. Refer to the UFM REST API Documentation.

Tools Plugin

Added the NVP tool which contains the ability to change, retrieve, and apply the configuration to UFM parameters of config files. For more information, refer to Tools (NVP) Plugin.

Plugins Changes and New Features

Plugin

Version

Changes and New Features

REST-RDMA Plugin

1.0.0-33

N/A

NDT Plugin

1.1.1-17

N/A

UFM Telemetry Fluentd Streaming (TFS) Plugin

1.0.15-2

As of v1.0.15-2, the plugin pushes telemetry data to FluentD. A new flag has been introduced to enable or suppress this feature, with the default value set to true.

UFM Events Fluent Streaming (EFS) Plugin

1.0.0-6

N/A

UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin

1.0.0-3

N/A

UFM Cyber-AI Plugin

2.10.0-8

N/A

IB Link Resiliency Plugin

1.0.0-3

Introduced the new IB Resiliency plugin, merging ALM and PDR plugins.

ClusterMinder Plugin 

1.1.7

Introduced the following changes:

Switch:

  1. Support NVOS switches

  2. Add amBER data for cumulus switches

HOST DTS ad-hoc mode:

  1. Collect data for "GeneralInfo" and "FirmwareConfigInfo"

Data sources:

  1. Add option to add label while adding new data sources

  2. Add option to update existing data sources

  3. add option to multiple remove data sources

Global changes:

  1. Histogram export to excel file

  2. Define Cluster Name via UI

  3. Component view for group differences

  4. Suspected error tab for all the services except DTS

Sysinfo Plugin 

1.1.1

N/A

SNMP Plugin

1.0.0-3

N/A

Packet Level Monitoring Collector (PMC) Plugin

1.19.10

Bug Fixes:

  • High and critical severity vulnerability in waitress

  • Plugin's failure to start web server when PMC process fails to run

PDR Deterministic Plugin

1.0.5-2

As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the PDR plugin will not be supported.

Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin

2.9.1-2

As of UFM Enterprise v6.19.0, the ALM plugin will not be supported.

GNMI-Telemetry Plugin

1.2.12-5

New Features:

  • Notification Trigger: A notification will only be generated if at least one of the subscribed counters changes when the flag include_all_data=true is set

  • Partition Format: The partition now supports only the format nvidia/ib/1/3/guid[guid=*]/port[port_number=*/amber/*

  • Strict Mode Control: A new flag, strict_collected_counters, defaults to false. This flag manages strict mode for multi-path requests. If set to true, an error will be returned indicating the path is illegal, and no subscription stream will be started. If set to false, a message will be logged, and the existing counters will be sent

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue with onchange subscription: The headers for the first message when subscribing to an onchange should be a string, not an array of strings

  • Fixed issue with incorrect plugin version returned by capabilities

UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin

1.19.4

Bug Fixes:

  • Issue with primary and secondary session IDs not being recognized by the plugin

  • Issue with switch port status not being updated

UFM Consumer Plugin

1.0.0-16

N/A

Fast-API Plugin

1.0.0-2

N/A

UFM Light Plugin

1.1.0-2

Improved Topology API

Aligned new timestamp format with Telemetry.

Key Performance Indexes (KPI) Plugin

1.0.7-1

New Features:

  1. Introduced security updates

  2. Integrated the link flapping logic to the KPI plugin as a new KPI

Tools (NVP) Plugin Tools (NVP) Plugin

2.0.0-4

Introduced a new plugin

The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:

  • UFM Appliance Gen1

  • NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration

  • UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)

  • Logical server auditing

  • The UFM Multi-site portal feature is no longer supported. The Multi-Subnet feature can be used instead.

  • Removed the following fabric validation tests: CheckPortCounters & CheckEffectiveBER

  • As of UFM Enterprise v4.17.0, the ibdiagpathdiagnostic utility is deprecated

  • The UFM Monitoring Mode is deprecated and is no longer supported as of UFM Enterprise version v4.13.0 (July release) and onwards

  • Logical Elements tab - Removed as of UFM Enterprise v4.11.0
