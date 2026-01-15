The ClusterMinder plugin collects telemetry data from multiple data sources and aggregates, streams and visualizes the backend data. The plugin can cluster/group aggregated Redfish data from multiple machines that allows operational anomaly and misconfiguration detection. The plugin provides Cluster-wide histograms of hardware telemetry which details compute node configuration and inventory, PCIe bus, hardware information (SN and FW version) and health alerts of all relevant devices on each Redfish category.

The plugin can be deployed as a container and supports multiple data sources, including: