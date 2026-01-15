On This Page
Defining Routing Chain Policy File
In order to define a port group policy file, set the parameter 'rch_policy_file' in the opensm configuration file.
rch_policy_file /etc/opensm/conf/chains_policy_file
The first unicast engine in a routing chain must include all switches and HCA's in the fabric (topology id must be 0). The path-bit parameter value is path-bit 0 and it cannot be changed.
The routing chains policy file details the routing engines (and their fallback engines) used for the fabric's routing. The policy file should be composed of one or more paragraphs which defines an engine (or a fallback engine). Each paragraph should begin with the line 'unicast-step' and end with the line 'end-unicast-step'.
For example:
unicast-step
…routing engine qualifiers…
end-unicast-step
Unlike unicast-step and end-unicast-step which do not require a colon, all qualifiers must end with a colon (':'). Also - a colon is a predefined mark that must not be used inside qualifier values. An inclusion of a colon in the qualifier values will result in the policy's failure.
Routing Engine Qualifiers
Parameter
Description
Example
id
‘id’ is man dato ry. Without an id qualifier for each engine, the policy fails.
is: 1
engine
This is a mandatory qualifier that describes the routing algorithm used within this unicast step.
Currently, on the first phase of routing chains, legal values are minhop/ftree/updn.
engine: minhop
use
This is an optional qualifier that enables one to describe the usage of this unicast step. If undefined, an empty string is used as a default.
use: ftree routing for for yellow stone nodes
config
This is an optional qualifier that enables one to define a separate opensm config file for a specific unicast step. If undefined, all parameters are taken from main opensm configuration file.
config: /etc/config/opensm2.cfg
topology
Define the topology that this engine uses.
topology: 1
fallback-to
This is an optional qualifier that enables one to define the current unicast step as a fallback to another unicast step. This can be done by defining the id of the unicast step that this step is a fallback to.
-
path-bit
This is an optional qualifier that enables one to define a specific lid offset to be used by the current unicast step. Setting lmc > 0 in main opensm configuration file is a prerequisite for assigning specific path-bit for the routing engine.
Default value is 0 (if path-bit is not specified)
Path-bit: 1
Dump Files per Routing Engine
Each routing engine on the chain will dump its own data files if the appropriate log_flags is set (for instance 0x43).
The files that are dumped by each engine are:
opensm-lid-matrix.dump
opensm-lfts.dump
opensm.fdbs
opensm-subnet.lst
These files should contain the relevant data for each engine topology.
sl2vl and mcfdbs files are dumped only once for the entire fabric and NOT by every routing engine.
Each engine concatenates its ID and routing algorithm name in its dump files names, as follows:
opensm-lid-matrix.2.minhop.dump
opensm.fdbs.3.ftree
opensm-subnet.4.updn.lst
In case that a fallback routing engine is used, both the routing engine that failed and the fallback engine that replaces it, dump their data.
If, for example, engine 2 runs ftree and it has a fallback engine with 3 as its id that runs minhop, one should expect to find 2 sets of dump files, one for each engine:
opensm-lid-matrix.2.ftree.dump
opensm-lid-matrix.3.minhop.dump
opensm.fdbs.2.ftree
opensm.fdbs.3.munhop