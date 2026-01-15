On This Page
Defining Topology Policy File
In order to define a port group policy file, set the parameter 'topo_policy_file' in the opensm configuration file.
topo_policy_file /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/topo_policy_file.conf
The topologies policy file details a list of topologies. The policy file should be composed of one or more paragraphs which define a topology. Each paragraph should begin with the line 'topology' and end with the line 'end-topology'.
For example:
topology
…topology qualifiers…
end-topology
Unlike topology and end-topology which do not require a colon, all qualifiers must end with a colon (':'). Also - a colon is a predefined mark that must not be used inside qualifier values. An inclusion of a column in the qualifier values will result in the policy's failure.
All topology qualifiers are mandatory. Absence of any of the below qualifiers will cause the policy parsing to fail.
Topology Qualifiers
Parameter
Description
Example
id
Topology ID.
Legal Values - any positive value.
Must be unique.
id: 1
sw-grp
Name of the port group that includes all switches and switch ports to be used in this topology.
sw-grp: ys_switches
hca-grp
Name of the port group that includes all HCA’s to be used in this topology.
hca-grp: ys_hosts
Each engine in the routing chain can be provided by its own configuration file. Routing engine configuration file is the fraction of parameters defined in the main opensm configuration file.
Some rules should be applied when defining a particular configuration file for a routing engine:
Parameters that are not specified in specific routing engine configuration file are inherited from the main opensm configuration file.
The following configuration parameters are taking effect only in the main opensm configuration file:
qos and qos_* settings like (vl_arb, sl2vl, etc.)
lmc
routing_engine