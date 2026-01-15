Device Management Feature Support for InfiniBand
The following table describes the management features available on supported devices.
Feature
10 Gb Ethernet Gateway Module
Grid Director 4700/ 4200/ 4036/ 4036E v3.5
Managed IS5000 Switches1
Managed SX6000 Switches1
Externally Managed IS5000 / SX6000 Switches
Gateway BX5020
HPC-Class
Linux Hosts
Windows Hosts
Discovery
IB L2 Discovery
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Advanced Discovery (IP, hostname, Hosts: CPU, memory, FW version)
Yes
Yes
No
(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)
Yes
No
No
No
Yes with UFM Host Agent
No
Ethernet access Management interface
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
Provisioning/Configuration
IB Partitioning (pkey)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
QoS: SL (SM configuration)
N/A
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
QoS: Rate Limit (SM configuration) 2
N/A
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Interface/VIF Configuration (IP, hostname, mtu, Bonding)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
No
N/A
Yes with UFM Host Agent
No
Device Monitoring
Device Resources: CPU, Memory, Disk
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
Yes with UFM Host Agent
No
Get device alerts (Temperature, PS, Fan)
Yes
Yes
No
(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
L1 (Physical Port) -Monitoring3
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
L2-3 (Interface/VIF) -Monitoring
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes with UFM Host Agent
No
Congestion Monitoring per port (enables congestion map)
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Congestion Monitoring per flow (Advanced Package)
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Device Management
Add/remove to/from Rack
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Add/remove to/from Logical Server
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Yes
Yes
View/clear Alarms
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
SSH terminal to device
Yes
Yes
No
(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
Power On 4
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes with IPMI
No
Reboot 4
No
No
No
(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)
Yes (SX3606 only)
No
No
No
Yes with IPMI
No
Shutdown 4
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes with IPMI
No
Port Enable/Disable
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Firmware Upgrade (HCA & switch) 4
No
Yes
No
(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)
Yes (Upon SW upgrade - SX6036 only)
No
No
No
Yes
No
Inband Firmware Upgrade (over InfiniBand connection)
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
Yes
Yes
Software Upgrade (OFED & switch)
No
Yes
No
(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)
Yes (SX3606 only)
No
No
No
Yes with UFM Host Agent
No
Protocols
Communication UFM®-SDN Appliance UFM®-SDN Appliance- Device
IB/SNMP
IB/UDP/SSH
IB
IB/HTTP/SSH
IB
IB
IB
IB, SSH, IPMI, UDP
IB
For a full list of supported IS5000 switches, see “Mellanox Devices Supported by UFM” on page 378.
QoS Rate Limit (SM configuration): On ConnectX® HCAs-only, for hosts.
XmitWait counter monitoring requires ConnectX HCAs with firmware version 2.6 and above.
This feature requires that the IP address is configured.