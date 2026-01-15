On This Page
Diagnostic Tools
Model of operation: All utilities use direct MAD access to operate. Operations that require QP 0 mads only, may use direct routed mads, and therefore may work even in subnets that are not configured. Almost all utilities can operate without accessing the SM, unless GUID to lid translation is required.
Most utilities depend on libibmad and libibumad.
All utilities depend on the ib_umad kernel module.
Multiple port/Multiple CA support:
When no InfiniBand device or port is specified (as shown in the following example for "Local umad parameters”), the libibumad library selects the port to use by the following criteria:
The first port that is ACTIVE.
If not found, the first port that is UP (physical link up).
If a port and/or CA name is specified, the libibumad library attempts to fulfill the user’s request, and will fail if it is not possible.
For example:
ib ibnetdiscover # use the
'best port'
ib ibnetdiscover -C mthca1 # pick the best port from mthca1 only.
ib ibnetdiscover -P
2 # use the second (active/up) port from the first available IB device.
ib ibnetdiscover -C mthca0 -P
2 # use the specified port only.
Common Options & Flags
Most diagnostics take the following flags. The exact list of supported flags per utility can be found in the usage message and can be shown using util_name -h syntax.
-d raise the IB debugging level. May be used several times (-ddd or -d -d -d).
-e show umad send receive errors (timeouts and others)
-h show the usage message
-v increase the application verbosity level.
May be used several times (-vv or -v -v -v)
-V show the internal version info.
# Addressing flags
-D use directed path address arguments.
The path is a comma separated list of out ports.
Examples:
"0" # self port
"0,1,2,1,4" # out via port
1, then
2, ...
-G use GUID address arguments.
In most cases, it is the Port GUID.
Examples:
"0x08f1040023"
-s <smlid> use
'smlid' as the target lid
for SA queries.
# Local umad parameters:
-C <ca_name> use the specified ca_name.
-P <ca_port> use the specified ca_port.
-t <timeout_ms> override the
default timeout
for the
solicited mads.
CLI notation: all utilities use the POSIX style notation, meaning that all options (flags) must precede all arguments (parameters).
ib ibstatus
A script that displays basic information obtained from the local InfiniBand driver. Output includes LID, SMLID, port state, link width active, and port physical state.
Syntax:
ib ibstatus [-h] [devname[:port]]
Examples:
ib ibstatus # display status of all IB ports
ib ibstatus mthca1 # status of mthca1 ports
ib ibstatus mthca1:
1 mthca0:
2 # show status of specified ports
See also: ib ibstat
ib ibstat
Similar to the ibstatus utility but implemented as a binary and not as a script. Includes options to list CAs and/or ports.
Syntax:
ib ibstat [-d(ebug) -l(ist_of_cas) -p(ort_list) -s(hort)] <ca_name> [portnum]
Examples:
ib ibstat # display status of all IB ports
ib ibstat mthca1 # status of mthca1 ports
ib ibstat mthca1
2 # show status of specified ports
ib ibstat -p mthca0 # list the port guids of mthca0
ib ibstat –l # list all CA names
See also: ib ibstatus
ib ibnetdiscover
Performs InfiniBand subnet discovery and outputs a human readable topology file. GUIDs, node types, and port numbers are displayed as well as port LIDs and node descriptions. All nodes (and links) are displayed (full topology). This utility can also be used to list the current connected nodes. The output is printed to the standard output unless a topology file is specified.
Syntax:
ib ibnetdiscover [options] [<topology-filename>]
Non standard flags:
-l List of connected nodes
-H List of connected HCAs
-S List of connected switches
-g Grouping
ib ibroute
Uses SMPs to display the forwarding tables (unicast (LinearForwardingTable or LFT) or multicast (MulticastForwardingTable or MFT)) for the specified switch LID and the optional lid (mlid) range. The default range is all valid entries in the range 1...FDBTop.
Syntax:
ib ibroute [options] <switch_addr> [<startlid> [<endlid>]]
Non standard flags:
-a show all lids in range, even invalid entries.
-n
do not
try to resolve destinations.
-M show multicast forwarding tables. In
this
case the range
parameters are specifying mlid range.
Examples:
ib ibroute
2 # dump all valid entries of
switch lid
2
ib ibroute
2
15 # dump entries in the range
15...FDBTop.
ib ibroute -a
2
10
20 # dump all entries in the range
10..
20
ib ibroute -n
2 # simple format
ib ibroute -M
2 # show multicast tables
See also: ib ibtracert
ib ibtracert
Uses SMPs to trace the path from a source GID/LID to a destination GID/LID. Each hop along the path is displayed until the destination is reached or a hop does not respond. By using the -m option, multicast path tracing can be performed between source and destination nodes.
Syntax:
ib ibtracert [options] <src-addr> <dest-addr>
Non standard flags:
-n simple format; don't show additional information.
-m <mlid> show the multicast trace of the specified mlid.
Examples:
ib ibtracert
2
23 # show trace between lid
2 and
23
ib ibtracert -m
0xc000
3
5 # show multicast trace between lid
3
and
5
for mcast lid
0xc000.
ib sminfo
Issues and dumps the output of an sminfo query in human readable format. The target SM is the one listed in the local port info or the SM specified by the optional SM LID or by the SM direct routed path.
Using sminfo for any purpose other than a simple query might result in a malfunction of the target SM.
Syntax:
ib sminfo [options] <sm_lid|sm_dr_path> [sminfo_modifier]
Non standard flags:
-s <state> # use the specified state in sminfo mad
-p <priority> # use the specified priority in sminfo mad
-a <activity> # use the specified activity in sminfo mad
Examples:
ib sminfo # show sminfo of SM listed in local portinfo
ib sminfo
2 # query SM on port lid
2
ib smpdump
A general purpose SMP utility that gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default.
Syntax:
ib smpdump [options] <dest_addr> <attr> [mod]
Non standard flags:
-s show output as string
Examples:
ib smpdump -D
0,
1,
2
0x15
2 # port info, port
2
ib smpdump
3
0x15
2 # port info, lid
3 port
2
ib smpquery
Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following node info, node description, switch info, port info. Fields are displayed in human readable format.
Syntax:
ib smpquery [options] <op> <dest_addr> [op_params]
Currently supported operations and their parameters:
nodeinfo <addr>
nodedesc <addr>
portinfo <addr> [<portnum>] #
default port is zero
switchinfo <addr>
pkeys <addr> [<portnum>]
sl2vl <addr> [<portnum>]
vlarb <addr> [<portnum>]
Examples:
ib smpquery nodeinfo
2 # show nodeinfo
for lid
2
ib smpquery portinfo
2
5 # show portinfo
for lid
2 port
5
ib perfquery
Uses PerfMgt GMPs to obtain the PortCounters (basic performance and error counters) from the Performance Management Agent (PMA) at the node specified. Optionally show aggregated counters for all ports of node. Also, optionally, reset after read, or only reset counters.
Syntax:
ib perfquery [options] [<lid|guid> [[port] [reset_mask]]]
Non standard flags:
-a show aggregated counters
for all ports of the destination lid.
-r reset counters after read.
-R only reset counters.
Examples:
ib perfquery # read local port's performance counters
ib perfquery
32
1 # read performance counters from lid
32, port
1
ib perfquery -a
32 # read from lid
32 aggregated performance counters
ib perfquery -r
32
1 # read performance counters from lid
32 port
1 and reset
ib perfquery -R
32
1 # reset performance counters of lid
32 port
1 only
ib perfquery -R -a
32 # reset performance counters of all lid
32 ports
ib perfquery -R
32
2
0xf000 # reset only non-error counters of lid
32 port
2
ib ibswitches
Traces the InfiniBand subnet topology or uses an already saved topology file to extract the InfiniBand switches.
Syntax:
ib ibswitches [-h] [<topology-file>]
Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format
ib ibhosts
Traces the InfiniBand subnet topology or uses an already saved topology file to extract the CA nodes.
Syntax:
ib ibhosts [-h] [<topology-file>]
Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format
ib ibnodes
Uses the current InfiniBand subnet topology or an already saved topology file and extracts the InfiniBand nodes (CAs and switches).
Syntax:
ib ibnodes [<topology-file>]
Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format
ib ibportstate
Enables the port state and port physical state of an InfiniBand port to be queried or a switch port to be disabled or enabled.
Syntax:
ib ibportstate [-d(ebug) -e(rr_show) -v(erbose) -D(irect) -G(uid) -s smlid -V(ersion) -C ca_name -P ca_port -t timeout_ms] <dest dr_path|lid|guid> <portnum> [<op>]
Supported ops: enable, disable, query
Examples:
ib ibportstate
3
1 disable # by lid
ib ibportstate -G
0x2C9000100D051
1 enable # by guid
ib ibportstate -D
0
1 # by direct route
ib saquery
Issues SA queries.
Syntax:
ib saquery [-h -d -P -N -L -G -s -g][<name>]
Queries node records by default.
-d enable debugging
-P get PathRecord info
-N get NodeRecord info
-L Return just the Lid of the name specified
-G Return just the Guid of the name specified
-s Return the PortInfoRecords with isSM capability mask bit on
-g get multicast group info
Dependencies: OpenSM libvendor, OpenSM libopensm, libibumad
ib ibdiagnet
ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
It then produces the following files in the output directory (see below):
(*) "ibdiagnet2.log" - A log file with detailed information.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" - A dump of the internal tool database.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.lst" - A list of all the nodes, ports and links in the fabric.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.pkey" - A list of all pkeys found in the fabric.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.aguid" - A list of all alias GUIDs found in the fabric.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.sm" - A dump of all the SM (state and priority) in the fabric.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.pm" - A dump of all the nodes PM counters.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.fdbs" - A dump of unicast forwarding tables of the fabric switches.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.mcfdbs" - A dump of multicast forwarding tables of the fabric switches.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.slvl" - A dump of SLVL tables of the fabric switches.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.nodes_info" - A dump of all the nodes vendor specific general information for nodes who supports it.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.plft" - A dump of Private LFT Mapping of the fabric switches.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.ar" - A dump of Adaptive Routing configuration of the fabric switches.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.vl2vl" - A dump of VL to VL configuration of the fabric switches.
(*) "ibdiagnet2.mlnx_cntrs" - A dump of all the nodes Mellanox diagnostic counters.
Syntax:
[-i|--device <dev-name>] [-p|--port <port-num>][-g|--guid <GUID in hex>]
[--vlr <file>][-r|--routing] [-u|--fat_tree] [-o|--output_path <directory>]
[--skip <stage>] [--skip_plugin <library name>][--pc] [-P|--counter
<<PM>=<value>>][--pm_pause_time <seconds>] [--ber_test][--ber_use_data]
[--ber_thresh <value>][--llr_active_cell <
64|
128>] [--extended_speeds
<dev-type>][--pm_per_lane] [--ls <
2.5|
5|
10|
14|
25|FDR10>] [--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x>]
[-w|--write_topo_file <file name>][-t|--topo_file <file>] [--out_ibnl_dir
<directory>][--screen_num_errs <num>] [--smp_window <num>][--gmp_window <num>]
[--max_hops <max-hops>][--read_capability <file name>] [--write_capability
<file name>][-V|--version] [-h|--help] [-H|--deep_help]
Options:
-i|--device <dev-name> Specifies the name of the device of the
port used to connect to the IB fabric (in
case of multiple devices on he local system).
-p|--port <port-num> Specifies the local device's port number used to connect to the IB fabric.
-g|--guid <GUID in hex> Specifies the local port GUID value of the port used to connect to the IB fabric. If GUID given is
0 than ibdiagnet displays a list of possible port GUIDs and waits
for user input.
--skip <stage> Skip the executions of the given stage. Applicable skip stages: (dup_guids | dup_node_desc | lids | sm |nodes_info | pkey | aguid | vs_cap_smp |vs_cap_gmp | links | pm | speed_width_check| all).
--skip_plugin <library name> Skip the load of the given library name. Applicable skip plugins: (libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin | libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-
2.1.
1 | libibdiagnet_gen_plugin-
2.1.
1).
--sc Provides a report of Mellanox counters.
--scr Resets all the Mellanox counters (
if -sc option selected).
--pc Resets all the fabric PM counters.
-- -P|--counter <<PM>=<value>> If any of the provided PM is greater then its provided value than print it.
--pm_pause_time <seconds> Specifies the seconds to wait between first counters sample and second counters sample. If seconds given is
0 than no second counters sample will be done.(
default=
1).
--ber_test
Provides a BER test
for each port. Calculate BER
for each port and check no BER value has exceeds the BER threshold. (
default threshold=
"10^-12").
--ber_use_data Indicates that BER test will use the received data
for calculation.
--ber_thresh <value> Specifies the threshold value
for the BER test. The reciprocal number of the BER should be provided. Example:
for
10^-
12 the value needs to be
1000000000000 or
0xe8d4a51000 (
10^
12).If threshold given is
0 than all BER values
for all ports will be reported.
--llr_active_cell <
64|
128> Specifies the LLR active cell size
for BER test, when LLR is active in the fabric.
--extended_speeds <dev-type> Collect and test port extended speeds counters.
dev-type: (sw | all).
--pm_per_lane List all counters per lane (when available).
--ls
<
2.5|
5|
10|
14|
25|FDR10|EDR20>: Specifies the expected link speed.
--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x> Specifies the expected link width.
--screen_num_errs <num> Specifies the threshold
for printing errors to screen.
--smp_window <num> Max smp MADs on wire. (
default=
8).
--gmp_window <num> Max gmp MADs on wire. (
default=
128).
--max_hops <max-hops> Specifies the maximum hops
for the discovery process. (
default=
64).
--read_capability <file name> Specifies capability masks configuration file, giving capability mask configuration
for the fabric. ibdiagnet will use
this mapping
for Vendor Specific MADs sending.
--write_capability <file name>: Write out an example file
for capabilitymasks configuration, and also the
default capability masks
for some devices.
-V|--version Prints the version of the tool.
-h|--help Prints help information (without plugins help
if exists).
-H|--deep_help Prints deep help information (including plugins help).
--vlr <file> Specifies opensm-path-records.dump file path, src-dst to SL mapping generated by SM plugin. ibdiagnet will use
this mapping
for MADssending and credit loop check (
if -r option selected).
-r|--routing Provides a report of the fabric qualities.
--r_opt <[sv,][mcast,]> comma separated routing options: (
if -r option selected)
vs - collect and check vendor specific routing settings like AR and PLFT. mcast - multicast credit loop check. It is recommended to use
this option with sa_dump
--sa_dump <file> Specifies opensm-sa.dump file path, multicast groups definition generated by SM. Used
for mcast credit loop check (
if -r option selected and r_opt=mcast).
-u|--fat_tree Indicates that UpDown credit loop checking should be done against automatically determined roots.
-w|--write_topo_file <file name> Write out a topology file
for the discovered topology.
-t|--topo_file <file> Specifies the topology file name.
--out_ibnl_dir <directory> The topology file custom system definitions (ibnl) directory.
-o|--output_path <directory> Specifies the directory where the output files will be placed.
default=
"/var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/").
ib ibdiagpath
ibdiagpath scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices. It then produces the following files in the output directory (see below):
" "ibdiagnet2.log" - A log file with detailed information.
" "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" - A dump of the internal tool database.
" "ibdiagnet2.lst" - A list of all the nodes, ports and links in the fabric.
" "ibdiagnet2.pkey" - A list of all pkeys found in the fabric.
" "ibdiagnet2.aguid" - A list of all alias GUIDs found in the fabric.
" "ibdiagnet2.sm" - A dump of all the SM (state and priority) in the fabric.
" "ibdiagnet2.pm" - A dump of all the nodes PM counters.
" "ibdiagnet2.mlnx_cntrs" - A dump of all the nodes Mellanox diagnostic counters.
Syntax
[-i|--device <dev-name>] [-p|--port <port-num>]
[-g|--guid <GUID in hex>] [--skip <stage>]
[--skip_plugin <library name>] [--sc]
[--scr] [--pc] [-P|--counter <<PM>=<value>>]
[--pm_pause_time <seconds>] [--ber_test]
[--ber_use_data] [--ber_thresh <value>]
[--llr_active_cell <
64|
128>] [--extended_speeds <dev-type>]
[--pm_per_lane] [--ls <
2.5|
5|
10|
14|
25|FDR10|EDR20>]
[--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x>] [--screen_num_errs <num>]
[--smp_window <num>] [--gmp_window <num>]
[--max_hops <max-hops>] [--read_capability <file name>]
[--write_capability <file name>]
[-V|--version] [-h|--help] [-H|--deep_help]
[--src_lid <src-lid>] [--dest_lid <dest-lid>]
-i|--device <dev-name> Specifies the name of the device of the port used to connect to the IB fabric (in
case of multiple devices on the local system).
-p|--port <port-num> Specifies the local device's port number used to connect to the IB fabric.
-g|--guid <GUID in hex> Specifies the local port GUID value of the port used to connect to the IB fabric. If GUID given is
0 than ibdiagnet displays a list of possible port GUIDs and waits
for user input.
--skip <stage> Skips the executions of the given stage. Applicable skip stages: (vs_cap_smp | vs_cap_gmp | links | pm | speed_width_check | all).
--skip_plugin <library name> Skips the load of the given library name. Applicable skip plugins: (libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin | libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-
2.1.
1).
--sc Provides a report of Mellanox counters
--scr Reset all the Mellanox counters (
if -sc option selected).
--pc Resets all the fabric PM counters.
If any of the provided PM is greater then its provided value than print it.
-P|--counter <<PM>=<value>>
--pm_pause_time <seconds> Specifies the seconds to wait between first counters sample and second counters sample. If seconds given is
0 than no second counters sample will be done(
default=
1).
Provides a BER test
for each port.
--ber_test Calculates BER
for each port and check no BER value has exceeds the BER threshold. (
default threshold=
"10^-12").
--ber_use_data Indicates that BER test will use the received data
for calculation.
--ber_thresh <value> Specifies the threshold value
for the BER test. The reciprocal number of the BER should be provided. Example:
for
10^-
12 than value need to be
1000000000000 or
0xe8d4a51000 (
10^
12).If threshold given is
0 than all BER values
for all ports will be reported.
--llr_active_cell <
64|
128> Specifies the LLR active cell size
for BER test, when LLR is active in the fabric.
--extended_speeds <dev-type> Collect and test port extended speeds counters. dev-type: (sw | all).
--pm_per_lane List all counters per lane (when available)
--ls<
2.5|
5|
10|
14|
25|FDR10|EDR20> Specifies the expected link speed.
--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x> Specifies the expected link width.
--screen_num_errs <num> Specifies the threshold
for printing errors to screen. (
default=
5).
--smp_window <num> Max smp MADs on wire. (
default=
8)
--gmp_window <num> Max gmp MADs on wire. (
default=
128)
--max_hops <max-hops> Specifies the maximum hops
for the discovery process(
default=
64).
--read_capability <file name> Specifies capability masks configuration file, giving capability mask configuration
for the fabric. ibdiagnet will use
this mapping
for Vendor Specific MADs sending.
--write_capability <file name> Write out an example file
for capability masks configuration, and also the
default capability masks
for some devices.
-V|--version Prints the version of the tool.
-H|--deep_help Prints deep help information (including plugins help).
--src_lid <src-lid> source lid
--dest_lid <dest-lid> destination lid
--dr_path <dr-path> direct route path
-o|--output_path <directory> Specifies the directory where the output files will be placed (
default=
"/var/tmp/ibdiagpath/").
ib iblinkinfo
iblinkinfo reports link info for each port in an IB fabric, node by node. Optionally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric.
Syntax:
ib iblinkinfo [options]
Options:
--node-name-map <file> node name map file
--
switch, -S <port_guid> start partial scan at the port specified by
<port_guid> (hex format)
--port-guid, -G <port_guid> (same as -S)
--Direct, -D <dr_path> start partial scan at the port specified by <dr_path>
--all, -a print all nodes found in a partial fabric scan
--hops, -n <hops> Number of hops to include away from specified node
--down, -d print only down links
--line, -l (line mode) print all information
for each link
on a single line
--additional, -p print additional port settings (PktLifeTime,
HoqLife, VLStallCount)
--load-cache <file> filename of ibnetdiscover cache to load
--diff <file> filename of ibnetdiscover cache to diff
--diffcheck <key(s)> specify checks to execute
for --diff
--filterdownports <file> filename of ibnetdiscover cache to filter downports
--outstanding_smps, -o <val> specify the number of outstanding SMP's
which should be issued during the scan
--switches-only Output only switches
--cas-only Output only CAs
--config, -z <config> use config file,
default: /opt/ufm/files/conf/infiniband-diags/ibdiag.conf
--Ca, -C <ca> Ca name to use
--Port, -P <port> Ca port number to use
--timeout, -t <ms> timeout in ms
--sm_port, -s <lid> SM port lid
--m_key, -y <key> M_Key to use in request
--errors, -e show send and receive errors
--verbose, -v increase verbosity level
--help, -h help message
--version, -V show version
ib ibqueryerrors
The default behavior is to report the port error counters which exceed a threshold for each port in the fabric. The default threshold is zero (0). Error fields can also be suppressed entirely.
In addition to reporting errors on every port, ibqueryerrors can report the port transmit and receive data as well as report full link information to the remote port if available.
Syntax
ib ibqueryerrors [options]
Options:
--suppress, -s <err1,err2,...> suppress errors listed
--suppress-common, -c suppress some of the common counters
--node-name-map <file> node name map file
--port-guid, -G <port_guid> report the node containing the port
specified by <port_guid>
--, -S <port_guid> Same as
"-G"
for backward compatibility
--Direct, -D <dr_path> report the node containing the port specified
by <dr_path>
--skip-sl don't obtain SL to all destinations
--report-port, -r report port link information
--threshold-file <val> specify an alternate threshold file,
default: /opt/ufm/files/conf/infiniband-diags/error_thresholds
--GNDN, -R (This option is obsolete and does nothing)
--data include data counters
for ports with errors
--
switch print data
for switches only
--ca print data
for CA's only
--router print data
for routers only
--details include transmit discard details
--counters print data counters only
--clear-errors, -k Clear error counters after read
--clear-counts, -K Clear data counters after read
--load-cache <file> filename of ibnetdiscover cache to load
--outstanding_smps, -o <val> specify the number of outstanding SMP's
which should be issued during the scan
--config, -z <config> use config file,
default: /opt/ufm/files/conf/infiniband-diags/ibdiag.conf
--Ca, -C <ca> Ca name to use
--Port, -P <port> Ca port number to use
--timeout, -t <ms> timeout in ms
--m_key, -y <key> M_Key to use in request
--errors, -e show send and receive errors
--verbose, -v increase verbosity level
--debug, -d raise debug level
--help, -h help message
--version, -V show version
ib vendstat
vendstat uses vendor specific MADs to access beyond the IB spec vendor specific functionality. Currently, there is support for Mellanox InfiniSwitch-III (IS3) and InfiniSwitch-IV (IS4).
Syntax:
ib vendstat [options] <lid|guid> [port]
Options:
--N, -N show IS3 or IS4 general information
--w, -w show IS3 port xmit wait counters
--i, -i show IS4 counter group info
--c, -c <num,num> configure IS4 counter groups
--Read, -R <addr,mask> Read configuration space record at addr
--Write, -W <addr,val,mask> Write configuration space record at addr
--config, -z <config> use config file,
default: /opt/ufm/files/conf/infiniband-diags/ibdiag.conf
--Ca, -C <ca> Ca name to use
--Port, -P <port> Ca port number to use
--Lid, -L use LID address argument
--Guid, -G use GUID address argument
--timeout, -t <ms> timeout in ms
--sm_port, -s <lid> SM port lid
--errors, -e show send and receive errors
--verbose, -v increase verbosity level
--debug, -d raise debug level
--help, -h help message
--version, -V show version
Examples:
ib vendstat -N
6 # read IS3 or IS4 general information
ib vendstat -w
6 # read IS3 port xmit wait counters
ib vendstat -i
6
12 # read IS4 port
12 counter group info
ib vendstat -c
0,
1
6
12 # configure IS4 port
12 counter groups
for PortXmitDataSL
ib vendstat -c
2,
8
6
12 # configure IS4 port
12 counter groups
for PortRcvDataSL