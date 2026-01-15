Installing and Running UFM-SDN Agent Software

NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.14
The UFM agent is an optional component that you can install on the fabric nodes to collect local node information and perform local management tasks.

UFM Agent Installation Prerequisites

Before you install the UFM agent, ensure that the following packages are installed on your system:

  • net-tools

  • coreutils

  • procps

  • sysstat

  • sed

  • util-linux

  • grep

  • gawk

  • OpenIPMI-tools

  • Iproute

  • ip-bonding

Most of these packages are installed by the default LINUX installation. The UFM agent installation script terminates the installation if packages are missing. However, package names might vary between Linux distributions.

Note

TCP/UDP port 6306 is used for communication with the UFM server. This value might be overwritten (see installation option ufma-ufm-mcast-port).

Installing UFM Agent Software

The default UFM installation directory is /opt/ufm.

To install the UFM Agent software, do the following:

image2019-6-17_11-54-1-version-1-modificationdate-1768484832477-api-v2.png

  1. Create a temporary directory (for example /tmp/ufm).

  2. Extract ufma-3.0.0-XXX-<OS>-x86_64.tgz to the temporary directory (where <OS> is redhat or suse).

  3. Change directory to /tmp/ufm/ufma-3.0.0-XXX-<OS>-x86_64.

  4. From the temporary directory, run the following command as root: ./install.sh --ufma-mcast-ifaces "ethxx,ibxx". You can use command options to override default installation parameters.

  5. After installation you can remove the temporary directory.

UFMA Installation Parameters

General Installation Parameters

Parameter

Default

Notes

--autostart

y

Override this if you do not want to start the UFMA process automatically.

--start-ipmi

y

Override this option if you do not use IPMI in your fabric.

--scriptsonly

y

Use this option when you install UFMA on the UFM server.

UFMA Parameters

Parameter

Default

Notes

--ufma-cpu-affinity

None

CPU core number, starting from zero.

--ufma-ufm-mcast-addr

224.0.23.172

This address MUST be configured in UFM.

--ufma-ufm-mcast-port

6306

This port MUST be configured in UFM.

--ufma-mcast-ifaces

N/A, mandatory parameter

You can bind UFMA listener to specific interfaces; for example, eth0, ib3.

--ufma-dir

/opt/ufma

Use only if /opt/ is mounted as read-only.


Running UFM Agent Software

After installing the UFM Agent software, the UFM Agent runs automatically. The UFM Agent reports messages to /var/log/ufma.log.

  • To check the status, invoke:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /etc/init.d/ufmad status

  • To set the verbosity of the log level, use the UFMA_LOG_LEVEL environment variable. Valid values are from 0 (low) to 6 (high).

    To activate the new setting, restart the agent using:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /etc/init.d/ufmad restart

    For troubleshooting, send the log files to Mellanox support.

InfiniBand Bonding on Managed Host

Bonding between two ports of the same HCA is fully supported when the UFM Agent is running on the host. The UFM Agent learns the bond interface configuration that was created manually, and can then configure partitioning, meaning a p-key-based interface, on top of the bond interface.

When the UFM Agent is not installed, UFM learns and presents bond slave interfaces as separate interfaces, i.e. bonding is not indicated.

UFM SNMP Agent

UFM supports system MIBs, and answers SNMP queries for the following parameters:

Parameter

Value

sysDescr

UFM Server 5.2

sysObjectID

1.3.6.1.4.1.5206.1.200

sysContact

www.mellanox.com

Default get community string is "public", default set community string is "private".

UFM Agent Upgrade

The UFM Agent is a stateless application. There is no dedicated upgrade procedure. The Agent installation process detects whether there is a previous version of the agent and automatically removes it.
