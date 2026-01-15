PDR Deterministic Plugin

Verify ports that are in INIT, ARMED or ACTIVE states only. Track the SymbolErrorsExt of every such link for at least 120m. If polling period is Pm, need to keep N=(125+Pm+1)/Pm samples. Also, two delta samples are computed: number of samples covering 12 minutes S12m = (12 + Pm + 1)/Pm and S125m = (125 + Pm + 1)/Pm. 12m_thd = LinkBW_Gbps*1e9*12*60*1e-14 (2.88 for NDR) and

125m_thd = LinkBW_Gbps*1e9*125*60*1e-15 (3 for NDR).

Check the following conditions for every port in the given set:

If the Delta(LinkDownedCounterExt) port is > 0 and the Delta(LinkDownedCounterExt) remote port is > 0, add it to the list of bad_ports . This condition should be ignored if the --no_down_count flag is provided. If the symbol_errors[now_idx] – symbol_errors[now_idx – S12m] is > 12m_thd, add the link to the list of bad_ports , and continue with next link. If the symbol_errors[now_idx] – symbol_errors[now_idx – S125m] is > 125m_thd, add the link to the list of bad_ports , continue with next linkPacket drop rate criteria

When packet drops due to the link health are detected, isolate the problematic link. To achieve this, a target packet_drop/packet_delivered ratio can be employed to include TX ports with a receiver exceeding this threshold in the list of bad_ports. However, the drawback of this method is that such links may fluctuate between bad/good state since their BER may be normal. Therefore, it is advisable to track their statistics over time and refrain from reintegrating them after their second or third de-isolation.

Continuously monitoring the collection of bad_ports , the plugin persistently assess their Bit Error Rate (BER) and determines their reintegration when they successfully pass the 126m test without errors.

The following parameters are configurable via the plugin’s configuration file. ( pdr_deterministic.conf )

Name Description Default Value INTERVAL Interval for requesting telemetry counters, in seconds. 300 MAX_NUM_ISOLATE Maximum ports to be isolated. max(MAX_NUM_ISOLATE, 0.5% * fabric_size) 10 TMAX Maximum temperature threshold 70 (Celsius) D_TMAX Maximum allowed Temperature Delta 10 MAX_PDR Maximum allowed packet drop rate 1e-12 CONFIGURED_BER_CHECK If set to true, the plugin will isolate based on BER calculations True CONFIGURED_TEMP_CHECK If set to true, the plugin will isolate based on temperature measurements True LINK_DOWN_ISOLATION If set to true, the plugin will isolate based on LinkDownedCounterExt measurements False SWITCH_TO_HOST_ISOLATION If set to true, the plugin will isolate ports connected via access link False DRY_RUN Isolation decisions will be only logged and will not take effect False DEISOLATE_CONSIDER_TIME Consideration time for port de-isolation (in minutes) 5 DO_DEISOLATION If set to false, the plugin will not perform de-isolation True DYNAMIC_WAIT_TIME Seconds to wait for the dynamic telemetry session to respond 30

For calculating BER counters, the plugin extracts the maximum window it needs to wait for calculating the BER value, using the following formula:

Example:

Rate BER Target Minimum Bits Minimum Time in Seconds In Minutes HDR 2.00E+11 1.00E-12 1.00E+12 5 0.083333 HDR 2.00E+11 1.00E-13 1.00E+13 50 0.833333 HDR 2.00E+11 1.00E-14 1.00E+14 500 8.333333 HDR 2.00E+11 1.00E-16 1.00E+16 50000 833.3333

BER counters are calculated with the following formula:

You can designate specific ports to be excluded from PDR analysis, isolation, or de-isolation for an indefinite or limited period. Already excluded ports can also be removed from this list.

Ports are added to or removed from the exclusion list via the PDR plugin's REST API.

To add ports to the exclusion list (to be excluded from analysis), run:

Copy Copied! curl -k -i -u <user:password> -X PUT 'https://<host_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/pdr_deterministic/excluded' -d ' [<formatted_ports_list>]' -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Optionally, you can specify a TTL (time to live in the exclusion list) following the port after the comma. If zero or not specified, the port is excluded. For example:

Copy Copied! -d '[["9c0591030085ac80_45"],["9c0591030085ac80_46",300]]'

To remove ports from the exclusion list:

Copy Copied! curl -k -i -u <user:password> -X DELETE 'https://<host_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/pdr_deterministic/excluded' -d '[<comma_separated_port_names>]' -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Example:

Copy Copied! -d '["9c0591030085ac80_45","9c0591030085ac80_46"]'

To retrieve ports and their remaining exclusion times from the exclusion list: