Plugin management allows users to manage UFM plugins without using CLI commands. Under "Settings", there is a tab titled “Plugin Management”.

The functionality of the "Plugin Management" tab is to give the user the ability to add, remove, disable and enable plugins.

Furthermore, the plugin management feature allows loading a plugin's image in two ways: either by remotely pulling it from a Docker Hub repository or by directly uploading the image file from the user's local machine.

Actions:

Add – Used to add a selected plugin, opens a model to select the needed tag.

Remove – Used to remove a selected plugin.

Disable – Used to disable a selected plugin, so the plugin is disabled once the UFM is disabled.

Enable – Used to enable a selected plugin, so the plugin is enabled once the UFM is enabled.

Add ahxmonitor – Used to add a selected plugin; the action opens a modal to select the requested tag.