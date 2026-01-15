Prerequisites for UFM High Availability (HA) Installation
Reliable and high capacity out-of-band IP connectivity between the UFM Primary and Secondary UFM-SDN Appliance (1 Gb Ethernet is recommended). This connectivity is used for HA monitoring and replication of data and configuration.
In fabrics consisting of multiple tiers of switches, it is recommended that the InfiniBand ports of the primary and secondary UFM-SDN Appliance be connected to different fabric switches on the same tier (the outermost edge in CLOS 5 designs).
To configure two appliances to run in High Availability (HA):
Stop the UFM server on both machines.
ufm-appliance > enable ufm-appliance # configure terminal ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # no ufm start
Verify the UFM license is installed.
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ufm license
If the license is not installed, please do so. For further information, please refer to the section "Obtaining the License".
Configure both Appliances to run in HA configuration.
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ufm ha configure <peer IP> <virtual IP> [
interface]
You must run the “
ufm ha configure” command from one of the machines, it is not required to run it on both appliances.
To return to a standalone configuration:
Stop the UFM server.
ufm-appliance > enable ufm-appliance # configure terminal ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # no ufm start
Verify the DRBD disk state is up-to-date on both appliances.
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # show ufm statusNote
If the status is not synchronized, wait for a couple of more minutes and then run the “
show ufm status” command.
Disable High Availability configuration on both machines.
ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # no ufm ha