Setting Up Telemetry in UFM-SDN Appliance
The steps described in this page are not mandatory.
Setting up telemetry deploys UFM Telemetry and UFM Telemetry Collector for collecting fabric port statistics and streaming them via the telemetry collector into the SQLite database in UFM. Once data is available on the database, users are able to generate reports and view statistical data using the UFM Web UI.
To enable UFM telemetry:
Pull the ufm-telemetry container from the UFM Telemetry docker hub repository. For more information, please refer to steps 1-4 under appendix UFM Telemetry Docker Container.
Pull the telemetry-collector container from docker hub. Run:
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # docker pull mellanox/telemetry-collectorNote
The previous two steps require an internet connection.
Enable the telemetry-collector. Run:
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # ufm telemetry collector enable
Enable the ufm-telemetry run locally. Run:
ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # telemetry streaming enable