On This Page
UFM Light Plugin
UFM Light is a C++ UFM plugin designed to create a reduced UFM model and deliver a high-performance REST API. While it builds a model similar to the legacy UFM, there are notable differences:
The model in UFM Light is streamlined to meet the specific requirements of the UFM Light REST API functionality.
UFM Light builds its model more quickly.
UFM Light offers the same REST API as the legacy UFM, but with enhanced performance.
Prerequisites
UFM is running
Fast-API plugin is running
UFM Light builds its model from the Redis and requires the Fast-API plugin as Redis provider. Writing to Redis must be enabled in UFM.
Installation
Get UFM Light image:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-ufm-light
Load UFM Light plugin:
sudo /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p ufm-light -t <version>
Configure the UFM Light plugin if needed (see "Configuration" section).
Note: it is recommended to configure parameter --http.threads to “4” for 16-Core systems, “16” for 64-Core systems.
Configuration
UFM Light runs with its default configuration. To update the configuration, edit:
sudo vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm-light/ufm-light.cfg
If
ufm-light.cfg is updated, the UFM Light plugin must be stopped and started again manually to apply the changes:
sudo /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p ufm-light
sudo /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p ufm-light
Configuration Options:
--model.srcmode arg (=redis:full) base source of model: redis:full, redis:invnt, grpc
--model.period arg (=
30) set farbric request period in seconds
--redis.address arg (=localhost) set Redis address
--redis.port arg (=
6379) set Redis port
--grpc.address arg (=localhost) set gRPC address
--grpc.port arg (=
2510) set gRPC port
--telemetry.address arg (=localhost) set Telemetry address
--telemetry.port arg (=
9001) set Telemetry port
--telemetry.url arg (=/csv/cset/converted_enterprise) set Telemetry url
--http.address arg (=
127.0.
0.1) set http address
--http.port arg (=
8950) set http port
--http.threads arg (=
4) set number of http server threads, min
1
--logging.level arg (=INFO) set logging level: CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG, TRACE
--logging.log_dir arg (=/log) set logging directory
--logging.file.max_size_MB arg (=
10) set MAX log file size limit in MBs, min
1
--logging.file.backups arg (=
10) set number of log file backups
For normal operation, keep the parameter
model.srcmode = redis:full at its default value. Other values (
redis:invnt,
grpc) can be set, but it is not guaranteed that the model will be built correctly. Parameters
grpc.address and
grpc.port will have no effect.
Note: it is recommended to configure parameter --http.threads to “4” for 16-Core systems, “16” for 64-Core systems.
Telemetry API:
GET monitoring/session/0/data
Access methods:
Direct access:
curl http:
//127.0.0.1:8950/monitoring/session/0/data
Over plugins API:
curl -k https:
//<lab_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/ufm-light/monitoring/session/0/data -u <user>:<password>
Topology API:
GET resources/systems
Access methods:
Direct access:
curl http:
//127.0.0.1:8950/resources/systems
Over plugins API:
curl -k https:
//<lab_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/ufm-light/resources/systems -u <user>:<password>
GET resources/ports
Access methods:
Direct access:
curl http:
//127.0.0.1:8950/resources/ports
Over plugins API:
curl -k https:
//<lab_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/ufm-light/resources/ports -u <user>:<password>
GET resources/modules?type=hca
Access methods:
Direct access:
curl http:
//127.0.0.1:8950/resources/modules?type=hca
Over plugins API:
curl -k https:
//<lab_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/ufm-light/resources/modules?type=hca -u <user>:<password>
If the response to
GET monitoring/session/0/data contains an empty dictionary, ensure that the Fast-API plugin is running.
UFM Light logs are located in:
/opt/ufm/files/log/plugins/ufm-light/
The default log level is
INFO. To change the log level to
DEBUG, edit:
sudo vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm-light/ufm-light.cfg
logging.level = DEBUG
After config update, ufm-light plugin must be stopped and started again manually in order to obtain config changes.