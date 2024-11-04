NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.9.0

NVIDIA ® UFM ® for Software Defined Networks (UFM®-SDN) appliance enables data center operators to efficiently provision, monitor and operate large-scale compute and storage data center interconnect infrastructures. UFM eliminates the complexity of fabric management, while also providing deep visibility into traffic and optimizing fabric performance.

Please visit UFM Download and Evaluation Portal to download the UFM software.

