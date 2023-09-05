NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.9.0  Appendix – Management Interface Monitoring

On This Page

Appendix – Management Interface Monitoring

Overview

Management interface monitoring feature enables monitoring the management interface state, and failing over to the standby Appliance in case a management switch connected directly to the Appliance is detected as ‘down’ (due to maintenance, power outage, etc.).

Configuration

  1. Enable monitoring of the management interface. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

  2. Set the management interface monitoring interval. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval

  3. Set the management interface to be monitored. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufm mgmt-interface

    Warning

    When invoking the command ufm ha configure, the interface will be set automatically.

  4. [Optional] Review the settings. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    show ufm mgmt-interface

    Example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl [ mgmt-ha-active] (config) # show ufm mgmt-interface 
 
 
Management interface monitoring:
Interface name:      eth0
Enabled:             Yes
Monitoring interval: 10 seconds

  5. Once all configurations are set, start the UFM service. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufm start

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here