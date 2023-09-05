On This Page
Appendix – Switch Auto-provisioning
Switch auto-provisioning provides the ability to discover Mellanox managed switches according to a given IP address list, upgrades the switches software, and applies configuration on these switches. The user may monitor the progress of this procedure while it is running or after it has been completed.
The Switch Auto Provisioning procedure consists of the following stages:
Discovery:
At this stage, Mellanox managed switches are discovered based on a given IP address list, using SNMP.
SW upgrade:
At this stage, the currently installed MLNX-OS software version is checked for all discovered switches, and is upgraded to the supplied software image version, if needed.Warning
The supplied MLNX-OS software version must be v3.6.3130 or above.
Applying configuration:
At this stage, all discovered switches are verified to have saved configuration files. If no configuration is found, a supplied configuration file will be applied.
Note: Switches which failed to upgrade their MLNX-OS software will be skipped, and no configuration will be applied.Warning
The switches are rebooted as part of both the SW upgrade and applying configuration stages.
Before starting the Switch Auto Provisioning feature, make sure to perform the following:
Supply a list of IP addresses in a CSV file using the command “ib managed-switch list fetch”:
<Switch-IP-address>,<Optional tag>
Example:
10.10.1.12,leaf01 10.10.1.15 10.20.1.18,spine02
Supply MLNX-OS software images (for PPC and x86 platforms separately), using the command “ib managed-switch image <ppc | x86> fetch”.
Note: Make sure that the supplied MLNX-OS software version is v3.6.3130 or above.
Supply a configuration file for all switches using the command “ib managed-switch configuration global fetch”.
Set the admin password to use with Switch Auto Provisioning, using the command “ib managed-switch settings admin-password”. Default password is “admin”.
Set the SNMP community to use with Switch Auto Provisioning, using the command “ib managed-switch settings snmp-community”. Default value is “public”.
Map the appliance hostname resolution entry to a management IP address (e.g. IP address of eth0) using the command “ip host”. This is required for using the appliance as a remote server to fetch files from.
Example:
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # ip host ufm-appliance01 10.10.37.37
To review the settings, run the “show ib managed-switch settings” command. Example:
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ib managed-switch settings
Switch List: Loaded
Software Image X86: N/A
Software Image PPC: 3.6.3130
Global Configuration File: Loaded
SNMP Community: public
Admin Password: Default password set
o review the list of supplied switch IP addresses, run the “show ib managed-switch list” command. Example:
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ib managed-switch list
10.10.1.12,leaf01
10.10.1.15
10.20.1.18,spine02
Once all requirements are met, the following commands can be run for different purposes:
To start the procedure, run:
ib managed-switch auto-provisioning start
To review its status and progress, run the “show ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status” command. Example:
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show ib managed-switch auto-provisioning status
Started: 2017-03-23 13:40:36 UTC
Status: Running
IP Address TAG SW Upgrade Configuration
------------ ------ -------------- --------------
10.10.1.15 MT1452X05493 In-Progress(Check)
10.10.1.18 spine02 In-Progress(Check)