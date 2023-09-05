Appendix - rest-rdma Plugin

Log into your UFM as admin. Enter config mode. Run: Copy Copied! enable config terminal Warning Make sure that UFM is running with show ufm status . If UFM is down then run with ufm start . Ensure that rest-rdma plugin is disabled with show ufm plugin command Pull the plugin container with docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version] Run ufm plugin rest-rdma add tag [version] to enable the plugin Check that plugin is up and running with show ufm plugin

To pull image from docker hub:

docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version]

To start container as client (on any host in the same fabric as UFM server) run:

Copy Copied! docker run -d --network=host --privileged --name=ufm-plugin-rest-rdma --rm -v /tmp/ibdiagnet:/tmp/ibdiagnet mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version] client