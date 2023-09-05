Changes and New Features
This section lists the new and changed features in this software version.
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to Changes and New Features History
The items listed in the table below apply to all UFM license types.
Feature
Description
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise v6.10.0
System health enhancements
Add support for the periodic fabric health report, and reflected the ports' results in UFM's dashboard
UFM Plugins Management
Add support for plugin management via UFM web UI
UFM Extended Status
Added REST API for exposing UFM readiness
Failover to Other Ports
Add support for SM and UFM Telemetry failover to other ports on the local machine
UFM Appliance Upgrade
Added a set of REST APIs for supporting the UFM Appliance upgrade
Configuration Audit
Add support for tracking changes made in major UFM configuration files (UFM, SM, SHARP, Telemetry)
UFM Plugins
Add support for new SDK plugins
Telemetry
Add support for statistics processing based on UFM telemetry csv format
UFM High Availability Installation
UFM high availability installation has changed and it is now based on an independent high availability package which should be deployed in addition to the UFM Enterprise standalone package.
The following are the unsupported functionality/features in UFM®-SDN Appliance:
UFM Appliance Gen1
NVIDIA Care (MCare) Integration
UFM on VM (UFM with remote fabric collector)